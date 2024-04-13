"My heart hurts": Coyotes fans share their favorite memories with team's Utah relocation now imminent

The news that the Arizona Coyotes are likely headed to Utah has left loyal fans heartbroken. With the team's relocation now imminent, fans have taken to social media to share their favorite memories and photos from over the years.

On X, the PHNX Coyotes account asked fans to reply with their most cherished moments from over the years. The response was immense, with decades worth of memories flooding in.

"My heart hurts @ArizonaCoyotes," wrote one fan.

"Taking my daughter to her first game. Never got to see her old man play so this was special," another fan wrote.

Here are some fan reactions:

"This one right here was my favorite," a user wrote.

"I keep typing and erasing because I just can’t find the right words. I’m still trying to process and keep my emotions in check until I get home from my honeymoon and can have a proper emotional breakdown. For now, some happier times…" one wrote on X.

"That time you came to Melbourne and Logan Cooley did this," another fan wrote.

"Our brick in Glendale. I want that back now damn it!!" a user wrote on X.

"From being absolutely obsessed with the boooolin wall as a kid to growing up and playing hockey with my now fiancé'," another user wrote.

"That pass from Fiddler is still burned into my brain. Grateful I was there to see it," a fan wrote on X.

The fan response underscores how deeply they will miss their beloved team.

Insider reveals how Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo can get the franchise back to Arizona after relocation

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, there may still be hope for the Arizona Coyotes to remain in the state despite reports of the team's imminent sale and relocation to Utah.

On a recent episode of his '32 Thoughts' podcast, Friedman revealed inside information that current team owner Alex Meruelo could potentially get a 5-year window to meet certain benchmarks and bring the team back to Arizona even after initially relocating the franchise.

"I'm under the impression that Meruelo is going to get a 5-year window to bring back the Coyotes," Friedman explained.

"From what I understand there are benchmarks, things that need to be done...basically the way it was described to me was, he's got the window but he's got work to do."

The reported $1.2 billion sale of the Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith has not been finalized yet.

If it goes through as expected, Meruelo would still have an opportunity over the next five years to execute a plan to move the team back to Arizona by securing a new arena and meeting other specified criteria in the sale agreement.