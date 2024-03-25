"Nepo baby culture alive and well in hockey": NHL fans react to Arizona Coyotes' recall of Josh Doan

The hockey world is abuzz with anticipation as the Arizona Coyotes announced the recall of Josh Doan, son of legendary Coyotes captain Shane Doan.

The news, shared on X (Formerly Twitter), has sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on the platform.

One fan, reflecting on the hockey community's penchant for highlighting familial ties within the sport, remarked:

"Nepo baby culture alive and well in hockey."

However, amid the anticipated skepticism surrounding nepotism, another fan swiftly defended Josh Doan's call-up:

"Here before the cringy nepotism comments, he’s a great player gonna do well in Arizona!"

Indeed, many fans echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Josh's dedication and skill in his development as a hockey player.

"His kid has been developing well. He deserves the call-up," one fan affirmed

Furthermore, supporters of Josh Doan were quick to emphasize that his opportunity in the NHL is not solely attributed to his father's legacy.

"Deserves his shot… and not because of his dad. Kid threw up some numbers in the minors!" exclaimed another fan.

Josh Doan set for NHL Debut

Josh Doan, son of former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan, is set to make his NHL debut after being recalled from the AHL by the Coyotes.

According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, General Manager Bill Armstrong confirmed that Doan will play his first NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with his father in attendance.

The 22-year-old forward has had an impressive season in the AHL, leading all rookies with 26 goals and 46 points for the Tuscon Roadrunners.

Before his call-up, Doan made waves during the preseason, scoring a hat-trick for the Coyotes in a split-squad game against the St. Louis Blues during the 2023 NHL Global Series in Australia.

Reflecting on his journey to the NHL, Doan expressed mixed emotions about leaving Arizona State University, where he played for the Sun Devils for two seasons, tallying 75 points, including 28 goals. Despite his attachment to ASU, Doan ultimately decided to turn pro, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes during his sophomore year.

Josh Doan said (via arizonasports.com),

"It was something I didn’t really expect… for the past couple of weeks I’ve been debating it and talking back and forth with my family about it."

Being picked in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, Doan going from draft pick to making his NHL debut shows that he's living out his dream and starting off a promising career in the big leagues of hockey.