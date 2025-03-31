"Nepotism is craaaaazy" "Canucks started this trend" - NHL fans react as Avalanche signs Cale Makar's brother Taylor to one-year entry-level contract

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Taylor Makar, brother of Cale Makar, to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season. The team announced the signing on Monday.

"We have signed Taylor Makar to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-2026 season," the team posted on X.

Taylor was a seventh-round pick by the Avalanche in 2021. He played this past season at the University of Maine, recording 18 goals and 12 assists in 38 games. Before that, he spent three seasons at the University of Massachusetts.

NHL fans reacted to the news on X and shared their opinions. Some compared it to the Vancouver Canucks signing both forward Elias Pettersson and defenceman Elias Pettersson.

"Canucks started this trend with the Petterssons," one fan wrote.

"Nepotism is craaaaazy," another fan said.

"The only thing better than one Makar is two Makars 🎉," the Avalanche's account posted.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"One year is fair. He did play for #UMass . I think so highly of his brother obvs, but I question if living in his shadow has hindered his development. Either way, I hope he succeeds beyond the imaginable, just saying he isn’t Cale. Congrats to Taylor on signing with @Avalanche !" a fan said.

"Bro got lucky, just turned 24 a couple weeks ago so he can get a 1 year entry level deal," another fan said.

"Hopefully he can make it as an nhler. Definitely not cale, but would be happy to see him make it to 3rd line," one fan mentioned.

Many fans are excited to see if Taylor Makar can make it to the NHL. His brother Cale is one of the league's top defensemen. Taylor will now get a chance to develop in the Avs system.

More details on Colorado Avalanche winger Taylor Makar

Taylor Makar is from Calgary, Alberta, and the Colorado Avalanche drafted him in 2021 (220th overall). He played college hockey at UMass-Amherst and Maine, recording 52 points (33 goals, 19 assists) in 123 games. In 2022-23, he led UMass with 10 goals.

Makar scored a hat trick on February 28 and two goals in the Hockey East Championship. Before college, he played for the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL, earning 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 104 games.

Makar is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward known for his scoring ability. His performance helped Maine win a championship and secure an NCAA Tournament spot.

