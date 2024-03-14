"Never thought I would see the day": Oilers fans react to Connor Brown's goal ending his 72-game drought in thumping win over Capitals

Oilers fans were treated on Wednesday night in Edmonton as winger Connor Brown finally broke his 72-game goalless drought since March 2, 2022, with a win over the Washington Capitals.

Brown got his very first goal this se­ason at an important moment in the third period. Evander Kane­ created a two-on-one chance­ and passed to Brown rushing towards the net. The­ puck bounced luckily past the Capitals' goalie as Brown drove­ for the score.

He is currently on a one-year deal with a league-minimum cap hit of $775,000. Brown's contract also carries a performance bonus of $3.225 million, triggered upon playing his 10th game of the season. Before breaking his goalless streak, Brown had registered just one assist.

Expand Tweet

Despite his offensive struggles, Brown has provided value to the Oilers through his defensive play and contributions on the penalty kill, where he ranks second among forwards in ice time.

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) following Brown's performance in the game. Here's what some of them had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The outpouring of support from Oilers fans was evident as Rogers Place erupted in cheers, with fans tossing hats onto the ice and giving Connor Brown a standing ovation that lasted nearly two minutes.

Connor Brown scores his first goal of the season as Oilers dominate Capitals 7-2

Leon Draisaitl set the tone early with a power-play goal at 4:36 of the first period, unleashing a lethal one-timer from the right face-off dot that beat Capitals goaltender Kuemper glove-side.

Just over two minutes later, Connor McDavid extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0 with another power-play goal at 6:58, expertly maneuvering through open ice before sending a wrist shot past Kuemper stick-side.

The Capitals managed to narrow the gap to 2-1 at 8:30 of the first period, scoring on their first shot of the game as Miroshnichenko capitalized on a slap shot from the right hashmark.

However, Edmonton quickly responded as Connor McMichael tied the game 2-2 on the power play at 10:55, capitalizing on a loose puck past a sliding Skinner.

Just 29 seconds later, Zach Hyman regained the lead for the Oilers at 11:24, before extending it further with his team-leading 45th goal at 14:13 of the second period, making it 4-2.

Hyman achieve­d an amazing natural hat trick during the power play, at 19:09 of the second period, ultimately credited after a late correction, pushing the score to 5-2.

Then in the­ third period, Warren Foegele­ and Connor Brown crushed Washington's hopes. Foege­le struck at 10:41, while Connor Brown piled on at 10:60, sealing the 7-2 victory ove­r the Capitals.