New York Rangers beat Boston Bruins in Presidents' Trophy contender clash, Artemi Panarin shines with hat-trick in 5-2 win

Artemi Panarin put the New York Rangers on his back, leading to a 5-2 win. The New York Rangers' victory tightened the race for the top spot in the NHL standings as the playoffs loom.

Jake Debrusk kicked off the scoring for the Boston Bruins, with the lone first period goal. The New York Rangers turned on the faucet in the second and third periods, with Artemi Panarin leading the charge with his 39th and 40th goals of the season.

A Bruins goal in the early third tied it up, however, it would be all Rangers from there. Adam Fox netted the eventual game winner with his 13th of the season, and Mika Zbinejad and Panarin both scored on the empty netter.

As for the goalies, Jonathan Quick had a fantastic night, with Swayman looking more mortal against a high-flying Rangers offense.

3 takeaways from New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins clash

Artemi Panarin stole the spotlight with a dazzling hat trick, further solidifying his status as one of the league's premier offensive talents. Panarin will have to stay on top of his game as the most talented Ranger.

Jonathan Quick's stellar goaltending also proved to be a deciding factor in the Rangers' triumph. Quick turned aside 24 shots to stifle the potent Bruins offense. In a more limited role,

Expand Tweet

#1 Rangers pull to just a point behind Bruins with playoffs looming

The Rangers' victory closes the gap between them and the Bruins to a mere one point, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the top seed in the NHL.

With the postseason rapidly approaching, every point becomes crucial in determining playoff seeding and home-ice advantage.

#2 Artemi Panarin dazzles with hat trick

Panarin's electrifying hat trick showcased his offensive prowess and ability to rise to the occasion when his team needed him most.

Panarin was able to score highlight reel goals on the first two tries, then buried the long empty netter to settle the hat trick. Panarin-rival David Pastrnak registered his own hat trick just days ago.

Expand Tweet

#3 Jonathan Quick shines in net for Rangers

Quick's stellar performance in goal provided the New York Rangers with a crucial advantage, as his timely saves and composed demeanor thwarted the Bruins' scoring opportunities.

Jonathan Quick being hot will be key for the Rangers to head into the playoffs with two red hot goalies.