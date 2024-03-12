New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

The New York Rangers play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The Hurricanes not only have an overall record of 39-19-6 but they also have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 12-3-3. The Hurricanes are strong when they hit three or more goals with a 36-6-2 record.

Expand Tweet

As for the Rangers, with a strong 42-18-4 record, they have a 12-5-0 record within the Metropolitan Division and a 19-10-0 record when they succeed in converting power play opportunities.

The form of both teams is good, with the Canes and Rangers going 7-2-1 in the recent 10 games, showing their offensive power and defensive stability.

New York Rangers' Projected lineups

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defenseman

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

New York Rangers Starting goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 42

Games Started (GS): 42

Wins: 27

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 108

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60

Shots Against (SA): 1232

Saves (SV): 1124

Save Percentage (SV%): .912

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 15 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes Projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux- Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Jesperi Fast

Defenseman

Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalies

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 8

Games Started (GS): 8

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 1

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 18

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.50

Shots Against (SA): 187

Saves (SV): 169

Save Percentage (SV%): .904

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 7 seconds