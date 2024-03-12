  • home icon
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi

Modified Mar 12, 2024 21:59 GMT

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 12, 2024 21:59 GMT
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers


The New York Rangers play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The Hurricanes not only have an overall record of 39-19-6 but they also have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 12-3-3. The Hurricanes are strong when they hit three or more goals with a 36-6-2 record.

As for the Rangers, with a strong 42-18-4 record, they have a 12-5-0 record within the Metropolitan Division and a 19-10-0 record when they succeed in converting power play opportunities.

The form of both teams is good, with the Canes and Rangers going 7-2-1 in the recent 10 games, showing their offensive power and defensive stability.

New York Rangers' Projected lineups

New York Rangers
New York Rangers

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafreniere
  • Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defenseman

  • Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider
  • Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson

Goalies

  • Jonathan Quick
  • Igor Shesterkin

New York Rangers Starting goalies

Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 42
  • Games Started (GS): 42
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 108
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60
  • Shots Against (SA): 1232
  • Saves (SV): 1124
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .912
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 15 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen
  • Stefan Noesen- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis
  • Brendan Lemieux- Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Jesperi Fast

Defenseman

  • Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen
  • Pyotr Kochetkov

Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalies

Frederik Andersen
Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 8
  • Games Started (GS): 8
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses (L): 1
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 18
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.50
  • Shots Against (SA): 187
  • Saves (SV): 169
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .904
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 7 seconds

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
