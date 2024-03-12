New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

The New York Rangers play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).
The Hurricanes not only have an overall record of 39-19-6 but they also have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 12-3-3. The Hurricanes are strong when they hit three or more goals with a 36-6-2 record.
As for the Rangers, with a strong 42-18-4 record, they have a 12-5-0 record within the Metropolitan Division and a 19-10-0 record when they succeed in converting power play opportunities.
The form of both teams is good, with the Canes and Rangers going 7-2-1 in the recent 10 games, showing their offensive power and defensive stability.
New York Rangers' Projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jack Roslovic
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafreniere
- Will Cuylle- Alex Wennberg- Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe
Defenseman
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Braden Schneider
- Zac Jones- Erik Gustafsson
Goalies
- Jonathan Quick
- Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers Starting goalies
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 42
- Games Started (GS): 42
- Wins: 27
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 108
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.60
- Shots Against (SA): 1232
- Saves (SV): 1124
- Save Percentage (SV%): .912
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 15 seconds
Carolina Hurricanes Projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen
- Stefan Noesen- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis
- Brendan Lemieux- Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Jesperi Fast
Defenseman
- Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Frederik Andersen
- Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes Starting goalies
Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 8
- Games Started (GS): 8
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 1
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 18
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.50
- Shots Against (SA): 187
- Saves (SV): 169
- Save Percentage (SV%): .904
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 7 seconds