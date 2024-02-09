New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

On Friday, Feb. 9, at 8:30 p.m. EST, the New York Rangers will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and MSG.

New York triumphed 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning in its recent home game on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chicago suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Minnesota Wild in its last home game.

The Rangers boast a stellar 32-16-3 record, leading the Metropolitan Division with three consecutive victories. Conversely, the struggling Blackhawks hold a dismal 14-35-2 record, enduring five straight losses at the bottom of the Central Division.

The Rangers aim to maintain their Eastern Conference dominance, while the Blackhawks seek to reverse their fortunes. Expect an intense matchup with high stakes.

New York Rangers' projected lineups

New York Rangers

Forward

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider

Goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers Starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Ranger.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.

Games Played: 32

Games Started: 32

Wins: 19

Losses: 12

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 90

Goals Against Average: 2.86

Shots Against: 889

Saves: 799

Save Percentage: .899

Shutouts: 0

Time on Ice per Game: 58 minutes and 58 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward

Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Isaak Phillips

Goalie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks Starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks.

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks.

Games Played: 35

Games Started: 33

Wins: 12

Losses: 20

Overtime Losses: 1

Goals Against: 95

Goals Against Average: 2.90

Shots Against: 1059

Saves: 964

Save Percentage: .910

Shutouts: 1

Time on Ice per Game: 56 minutes and 15 seconds.