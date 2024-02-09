New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

On Friday, Feb. 9, at 8:30 p.m. EST, the New York Rangers will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and MSG.
New York triumphed 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning in its recent home game on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chicago suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Minnesota Wild in its last home game.
The Rangers boast a stellar 32-16-3 record, leading the Metropolitan Division with three consecutive victories. Conversely, the struggling Blackhawks hold a dismal 14-35-2 record, enduring five straight losses at the bottom of the Central Division.
The Rangers aim to maintain their Eastern Conference dominance, while the Blackhawks seek to reverse their fortunes. Expect an intense matchup with high stakes.
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forward
- Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler
- Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Tyler Pitlick
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider
Goalie
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers Starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start for the Rangers.
- Games Played: 32
- Games Started: 32
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 12
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 90
- Goals Against Average: 2.86
- Shots Against: 889
- Saves: 799
- Save Percentage: .899
- Shutouts: 0
- Time on Ice per Game: 58 minutes and 58 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups
Forward
- Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh
- Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Tyler Johnson
- Boris Katchouk - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato
Defensemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Jarred Tinordi - Isaak Phillips
Goalie
- Petr Mrazek
- Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks Starting goalie
Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks.
- Games Played: 35
- Games Started: 33
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 20
- Overtime Losses: 1
- Goals Against: 95
- Goals Against Average: 2.90
- Shots Against: 1059
- Saves: 964
- Save Percentage: .910
- Shutouts: 1
- Time on Ice per Game: 56 minutes and 15 seconds.