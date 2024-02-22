New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

In a matchup between Eastern Conference teams, the third-place place, 37-16-3 New York Rangers are set to face the ninth-place, 28-23-4 New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
The New Jersey Devils are coming off a recent 6-2 loss on the road against the Washington Capitals on February 20. In contrast, the New York Rangers secured a victory in their latest game on February 20, defeating the Dallas Stars 3-1 on home ice.
The Rangers' strong performances have contributed to their solid positioning in the conference standings, emphasizing their competitive edge. On the other hand, the Devils aim to bounce back from their recent setback and improve their standing in the conference.
New York Rangers projected lineups
New York Rangers
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jimmy Vesey
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko
- Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 36
- Games Started (GS): 36
- Wins: 23
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 99
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.79
- Shots Against (SA): 1032
- Saves (SV): 933
- Save Percentage (SV%): .904
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 3 seconds
New Jersey Devils projected lineups
Forwards
- Ondrej Palat- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt
- Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Tyler Toffoli
- Timo Meier- Curtis Lazar- Dawson Mercer
- Alexander Holtz- Tomas Nosek- Nathan Bastian
Defensemen
- Luke Hughes- Simon Nemec
- Brendan Smith- Kevin Bahl
- Jonas Siegenthaler- Colin Miller
Goalies
- Nico Daws
- Akira Schmid
New Jersey Devils starting goalie
Nico Daws will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 13
- Games Started (GS): 13
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 39
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.18
- Shots Against (SA): 402
- Saves (SV): 363
- Save Percentage (SV%): .903
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 31 seconds