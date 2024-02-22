New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 22nd February, 2024

In a matchup between Eastern Conference teams, the third-place place, 37-16-3 New York Rangers are set to face the ninth-place, 28-23-4 New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The New Jersey Devils are coming off a recent 6-2 loss on the road against the Washington Capitals on February 20. In contrast, the New York Rangers secured a victory in their latest game on February 20, defeating the Dallas Stars 3-1 on home ice.

The Rangers' strong performances have contributed to their solid positioning in the conference standings, emphasizing their competitive edge. On the other hand, the Devils aim to bounce back from their recent setback and improve their standing in the conference.

New York Rangers projected lineups

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 36

Wins: 23

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 99

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.79

Shots Against (SA): 1032

Saves (SV): 933

Save Percentage (SV%): .904

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 3 seconds

New Jersey Devils projected lineups

Forwards

Ondrej Palat- Nico Hischier- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes- Erik Haula- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier- Curtis Lazar- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz- Tomas Nosek- Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

Luke Hughes- Simon Nemec

Brendan Smith- Kevin Bahl

Jonas Siegenthaler- Colin Miller

Goalies

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

New Jersey Devils starting goalie

Nico Daws will most likely start for the Devils. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 13

Games Started (GS): 13

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 39

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.18

Shots Against (SA): 402

Saves (SV): 363

Save Percentage (SV%): .903

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 31 seconds