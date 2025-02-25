NHL analyst names $52,000,000 D-man as Toronto Maple Leafs "top player of interest" to build a Stanley Cup contending D-corps

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be targeting top-pairing blue liner Colton Parayko, according to insider Justin Bourne. In an article published on Feb. 24, Bourne explored the possibility of the Maple Leafs drastically altering their defense corps to include a high-end defenseman like Parayko.

Bourne justified his reasoning by pointing out that the Toronto Maple Leafs have an “easier” path to the Stanley Cup this season compared to previous years. The Leafs could sidestep traditional playoff opponents like the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers if they win the Atlantic Division.

That situation should provide the Leafs with plenty of incentive to make an all-in move to acquire a piece like Parayko. As such, Bourne claimed Parayko, who signed an eight-year, $52 million contract in 2021, should be a “top player of interest” for the Toronto Maple Leafs given the holes that still need to be filled in the team’s back end.

Bourne points out the following in his column:

“Top player of interest: Colton Parayko.

"Yes, Parayko is 31 and has five years left on his deal after this one. But for this year, and at least for the next couple, he’s a tremendous defender who can also skate and shoot the puck." Bourne added, "He’s six-foot-six and 230 pounds, he’s got 12 goals on the season after 10 last year, and he makes just $6.5 million. “

Bourne believed the risk that comes with acquiring Parayko is well worth the gamble at this point. Bourne further pointed out:

“He’d cost a lot to get, but he would 100 per cent change what the Leafs are in an instant. Here’s a Cup contending D-corps:

Rielly-Parayko

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-OEL”

Bourne concluded his line of reasoning by stating:

“The Blues appear to be selling, and Parayko’s age might not line up with their next contention window.”

If the St. Louis Blues are indeed looking to move on from older players, the Toronto Maple Leafs could be kicking the tires on Parayko, seeing how much it would cost the club to pry Parayko away from St. Louis.

Toronto Maple Leafs could move Max Domi to make numbers work

Bourne pointed out cap space as the biggest obstacle keeping the Toronto Maple Leafs from acquiring a player like Colton Parayko. As such, a deal involving a player of Parayko’s stature and cap hit would involve moving money out to make the numbers work.

With Parayko’s cap hit at $6.5 million per year, and the Leafs having just under $1.5 million to spare, someone needs to go out the door. That someone could be Max Domi. As Bourne pointed out, Domi isn’t a great fit in Craig Berube’s system. Therefore, the Toronto Maple Leafs could be prompted to include Domi as part of the return for Parayko.

Bourne pointed out that Domi has a modified no-trade clause, meaning he can be traded to a team not on his list. Ultimately, Domi could be on his way out if the right deal comes along, according to Bourne. It remains to be seen if that will truly be the case at this year’s trade deadline.

