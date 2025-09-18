NHL analyst Bryan Hayes says Mitch Marner shouldn’t be blamed if Auston Matthews’ numbers dip in the 2025-26 season. Marner was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights in July in a sign-and-trade deal.

Speaking on TSN’s "FanDuel Overdrive," Hayes broke down how Matthews might fare without his longtime linemate and who could step into that role. Matthews has scored 375 goals with Marner setting him up on many of them.

Hayes noted that Marner had been a cornerstone for a decade and his departure leaves big questions about Matthews’ and Nylander’s linemates and the power play. He said he doesn’t believe Marner’s absence should excuse Matthews from performing at his usual elite level.

“Matthews, in my opinion, is one of the five, six, seven best players in the game.” Hayes said. “If one player leaving, I don't care who it is, makes him the 25th best player in the game, that's on him, not on the guy who left.”

“Auston Matthews better still be worth $13.5 million and he better be... I'm just saying I'm not letting him off the hook. "Well, Marner's not here so 28 goals this year." No, you still got to be the best player on the team. I don't care if Mitch is there or not." (2:15 onwards)

Hayes also pointed out that Craig Berube now has to find 20 minutes of ice time that used to automatically go to Marner, who sometimes played over 23 minutes a night."

The Maple Leafs hit the ice for the first time on Thursday, September 18, at the Ford Performance Centre, before opening their preseason schedule on September 21 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

NHL analyst Jamie McLennan's take on Auston Matthews performance next season

Jamie McLennan believes Auston Matthews’ production shouldn’t take a major hit without Mitch Marner. He acknowledged Matthews won’t be getting the same perfect passes or creative setups, but emphasized that it’s still on him to finish the chances he gets.

“Let's just say for rounding out, if he's top 10 or if you know he's 10 he doesn't become 30 out of without Mitch Marner, right? You know, what he should do is stay at 10 or climb higher or do whatever because top players can play with anybody.” McLennan said. (4:35 onwards)

In McLennan’s view, elite players maintain their level no matter who they play with and compared to the Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who thrives regardless of his linemates.

