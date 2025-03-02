"Nhl is biased" "The Bias for Mack this year": NHL fans react as Nathan MacKinnon becomes #1 star over Brandon Hagel & Leon Draisaitl

Per the NHL, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl are the three stars for February. Hockey fans weighed in on the league’s choice.

“Nathan MacKinnon, Brandon Hagel and Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s 'Three Stars' for the month of February presented by GEICO,” The NHL’s X account tweeted on Saturday.

Users on social media were quick to react to the fact that MacKinnon, who scored the fewest goals among the three players, was chosen as the first star.

"Hagel had a better month and is the second star." Another user tweeted.

"Less goals, less points, first star of the week lmfao y’all ain’t even trying to hide it anymore," one fan tweeted.

"Pastrnak robbed, just as many points on a worse team then all 3," another tweeted.

However, some fans pointed out that MacKinnon was the MVP of the best-on-best 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where he scored four goals for Canada. They felt this was the reason he pipped Draisaitl and Hagel.

"MVP of 4 nations," read one fan's tweeted.

"MacKinnon is the best player in the league," another tweeted.

"I think they're seeing his 4 Nations run as the deciding factor. 4NMVP," yet another fan tweeted.

Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Brandon Hagel among the NHL's top players for February

In February, the NHL released a statement highlighting the achievements of MacKinnon, Hagel and Draisaitl, and listed the reasons they were chosen as the three stars.

Nathan MacKinnon was reportedly chosen as the first star for his 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in eight games. In addition, he was selected as MVP in the 4 Nations tournament and helped Canada win the championship. The Avalanche had a 5-3-0 record in February and rose to joint third place in the Central Division.

Brandon Hagel got his NHL-high 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during a seven-game run and helped the Tampa Bay Lightning rise to third place in the Atlantic Division with a 7-0-1 record during the month.

Leon Draisaitl is on top of the NHL scoring charts with eight goals in February. He scored in each of the last seven games he played, matching the longest goal streak of his career.

