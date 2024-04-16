NHL clinching scenarios 2024: Elliotte Friedman issues crazy outcome for Flyers vs Capitals wildcard decider

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night in a game that could decide the final team to make the playoffs in the Eastern Confernece.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Flyers are two points back of Washington. With that, Philadelphia must beat the Capitals and do so in regulation to have any chance of making the playoffs.

With that, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Philadelphia could pull their goalie late in the third period if the game is tied.

Expand Tweet

"Craziest possible scenario tonight: Flyers must win in regulation to have a chance. Any kind of win by Capitals puts them in playoffs. What happens if game is tied late in third period? Flyers have to pull goalie, don’t they? Risking Capitals clinching on empty-netter."

Currently, the Capitals are holding onto the final Wild Card spot and if Washington beats Philadelphia in any fashion, the Caps will clinch the final playoff spot.

“I think it’s pretty fitting for what this group has been through, going down to the last game, going on the road, playing a back-to-back, against a real good hockey team, to play one game, one game for our playoff lives,” Captials coach Spencer Carbery said.

“For us to get to this point, we had to look after [Monday night], and I thought our guys did a really good job of staying focused on just [Monday night], worry about Boston. And it was as clean a game as we’ve had.”

Washington is currently the betting underdog against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

John Tortorella happy with where the Flyers are at

The Philadelphia Flyers looked like they were well on their way to making the postseason a month ago, but Philadelphia lost eight straight games.

However, the Flyers have won two straight games to keep their slight playoff hopes alive, which Tortorella is happy about.

"I'm happy that the team has an opportunity to be in this situation," coach John Tortorella said. "Where we're at in the process here, these are important things for us to watch. Also, we want to win, so yeah, I'm very happy for the team that they have grinded away and found a way to set themselves up for a game to maybe get in."

According to MoneyPuck, the analytic website is giving the Flyers a slight 5.9% chance of making the playoffs.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Philadelphia Washington 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback