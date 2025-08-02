  • home icon
  NHL fans irate as Lane Hutson gets snubbed from Team USA's orientation camp for 2026 Olympics - "Bunch of idiots running the squad"

NHL fans irate as Lane Hutson gets snubbed from Team USA's orientation camp for 2026 Olympics - "Bunch of idiots running the squad"

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:47 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Lane Hutson is left out of Team USA’s orientation camp list (Credits: Imagn)

NHL fans are upset that Lane Hutson was left off Team USA’s orientation camp list. Hutson, from North Barrington, Illinois, plays defense for the Montreal Canadiens. His impressive 2024–25 NHL rookie season included 66 points and 60 assists.

Hutson helped the Canadiens reach the playoffs, won the Calder Memorial Trophy as best rookie, and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will have twelve teams, with Russia and Belarus banned. Team USA is preparing its roster early, while Team Canada announced its' players' list for the camp.

HFTV posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Hutson was not invited to the camp.

Trending

Soon, Lane Hutson's news drew the attention of the fans.

“Bunch of idiots running the squad I guess.” One fan said.
“That’s just dumb. He will walk his way on before it gets there anyways.” Another fan added.
"Puzzling, but this is an age old story where veterans always get the benefit of the doubt. Same happened to Crosby in 2006." a fan shared his opinion.

Many fans believe Hutson deserves to be part of the Olympic team, and being left out of the camp has surprised a lot of people. However, some defended the decision, arguing that it targets the big players, as he is just a rookie.

"Cuz he can’t defend. Simple. Immense offensive ability and elite skater but can’t defend at that level," a fan said.
"It’s big boy Hockey once he shows he can play that he will be there." another fan said.
"He can't play defense so it makes sense to me. He's going to be on the ice vs. guys like McDavid and the rest of Canada's best. Can't have a turnstile like him out there. Completely untrustworthy. A dash waiting to happen." a fan reacted.
So, for now, Hutson will focus on his next NHL season.

Lane Hutson felt "fortunate" to win the Calder Trophy

Lane Hutson was surprised when he found out he won the Calder Trophy. His parents threw him a surprise party at The Wild Onion Pub in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

“To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate," Hutson said, thanking his family and friends. "I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system..."

Phil Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame's Vice President of Hockey Operations, brought the trophy into the party. Lane Hutson's team, Montreal, made the playoffs as a wild-card team for the first time since 2021 and will be looking to build on that next season.

Edited by William Paul
