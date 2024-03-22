NHL insider believes teams could look to hire referees as consultants to work with coaching staff

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast hosted by Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, an intriguing topic surfaced regarding the potential hiring of referees as consultants by NHL teams to collaborate with the coaching staff.

Friedman shared a thought-provoking insight on the podcast, saying:

"I had someone say to me, I wonder if teams are going to start hiring referees either as consultants or to work with their players or their coaching staff about the rule book."

Marek recalled an example from the Winnipeg Jets organization, where former head coach Paul Maurice had implemented a similar strategy. Marek said:

"Hang on, you know who did that in Winnipeg? Paul Maurice."

Expand Tweet

Maurice's time with the Winnipeg Jets saw notable success and innovation.

Maurice was appointed head coach on January 12, 2014, taking over for Claude Noel in the middle of the season. The team's performance improved noticeably under Maurice's leadership, as seen by their 18-12-5 record. Maurice's success led to his securing a four-year contract extension with the Jets on April 16, 2014.

However, Maurice's coaching journey with the Jets eventually came to an end when he resigned from his role on Dec. 17, 2021.

Assistant coach Dave Lowry stepped in as interim head coach following Maurice's departure. Maurice was part of the Jets for almost seven years.

NHL Insider marked Celine Dion's presence at NHL's Boston Bruins game

Celine Dion totally rocked it at a Boston Bruins game, jamming out to Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

Despite battling Stiff-Person Syndrome, she brought energy and enthusiasm, pumping her fists, clapping, and even busting out an air guitar solo.

NHL insider Conor Ryan confirmed Celine Dion's presence and tweeted:

"Celine Dion is indeed at the Bruins game."

Expand Tweet

Moreover, she had her twin sons Nelson and Eddy with her, and Coach Jim Montgomery gave them a cool introduction to the Bruins team.

The Boston Bruins shared the clip on X and wrote:

"Now, THAT'S a legendary lineup read"

Expand Tweet

This came right after Celine's heartfelt tribute on International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day, where she thanked everyone for their support since her diagnosis in 2022.

Despite the highs and lows, her spirited performance at the NHL game really shows her resilience and love for enjoying life's moments.