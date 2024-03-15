NHL insider names four likely candidates to take over as Hockey Canada GM for 4 Nations Face-Off

Hockey Canada is searching for a GM to lead them in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The organization announced St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong would be GM for Hockey Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

However, for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, Hockey Canada hopes to name their GM this spring. They have four candidates in mind, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

"Hockey Canada plans to name a GM for the NHL-NHLPA 4-Nations Faceoff this spring, most likely before the Stanley Cup playoffs. My sense is the top candidates are Kelly McCrimmon, Don Sweeney, Kevin Cheveldayoff and Jim Nill. Olympic GM Doug Armstrong will help advise."

Kelly McCrimmon is the general manager for the Vegas Golden Knights and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup last season. Don Sweeney, meanwhile, is the GM for the Boston Bruins and has held that role since 2015.

The final two candidates are Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill.

How will the 4 Nations Face-Off work?

The NHL announced the 4 Nations Face-Off will take place in February. The tournament will consist of a total of seven games played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20. It will be held in two yet-to-be-named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman provided some insight into the matter (via NHL.com):

"Our intention in terms of an international calendar is to go to the Olympics in 2026, two years later play the World Cup, and two years after that go to the Olympics in 2030, and two years after that play a World Cup," Bettman said, via NHL.com. "That's the cycle we want to get on."

The four teams competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off are Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid spoke about the tournament to reporters:

"Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true," Connor McDavid said. "I've been vocal about this and I feel that it's important for hockey as we continue to try and grow our game internationally and at home."

All games in the tournament will be played in accordance with NHL rules on NHL-sized rinks.