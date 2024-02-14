NHL and other major junior leagues slammed with antitrust lawsuit: Reports

An antitrust lawsuit was filed today in a New York federal court against the NHL and major junior leagues like the Canadian Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League. They stand accused of unlawfully restraining market competition for young players and suppressing their compensation.

The plaintiffs allege the NHL and junior leagues comprise an "anticompetitive cartel" that systematically exploits teenage hockey players chasing their NHL dreams.

Despite marketing themselves as the best development path to the pros, these junior leagues and their clubs allegedly earn "hundreds of millions of dollars" off the labor of inadequately paid adolescents.

The lawsuit argues that the NHL and junior leagues have colluded to restrict players' control over their careers. When players are drafted, they are compelled to join the team that picks them and in return, they receive $250 per month for their efforts.

This alleged collusion directly affects every US state and Canadian province where these teams operate and is said to treat players like property instead of people or professional athletes.

Who are the plaintiffs against the NHL and the major junior leagues?

The class action is led by the World Association of Ice Hockey Players Unions North America Division (WAIPU) and includes former major junior players Tanner Gould and Isaiah DiLaura.

Their firsthand experience reveals the dark underbelly of junior hockey’s treatment of aspiring NHLers. Unable to choose where to play, separated from family, and traded against their will, these young men's dreams became a vehicle for leagues and clubs to maximize profits.

"It's time for change within major junior hockey," said Gould in a statement. "I'm proud to be a part of this case because I want to make sure that the players coming up after me are protected in a way that I was not."

"Teenage players continue to be treated like disposable objects, just like I was," added DiLaura. "I am hoping this lawsuit will put an end to that."

Sandra Slater, President of WAIPU USA said regarding the lawsuit:

"This lawsuit will serve as a catalyst for sweeping reforms across major junior hockey and underscores the urgent need for a new governance model that values athlete welfare above profits."

"This is a defining moment in the fight to create a hockey ecosystem that is fair, safe, and respectful to all athletes."

The CHL said to the AP:

“We have just been made aware of the complaint, filed by WAIPU, an organization that has not been certified to represent any CHL players. Until we can thoroughly review the document, we are unable to provide comment as to the legitimacy of its contents.”

The CHL and NHL did not receive advance notice of the complaint until it was filed on Wednesday.