NHL Rumors: Insider lays out Oilers' trade blueprint ahead of deadline day 

In the latest episode of the Got Yer Back podcast, Ryan Rishaug, TSN Edmonton Oilers Bureau reporter shared his insights into the Oilers' trade deadline game plan. Rishaug emphasized the team's focus on addressing specific needs to bolster their roster for the playoff push.

According to Rishaug, the Oilers (33-19-2) placed 3rd in Pacific Division, are eyeing an

"Obvious top-6 right winger" as their primary target.

This strategic move aims to enhance the team's offensive capabilities by adding a skilled forward who can contribute to their top lines.

However, Rishaug also acknowledged the potential challenges in acquiring the ideal top-6 right winger, stating that if such a player isn't available, Edmonton would pivot towards another key position.

In his words, the team would then focus on securing,

"A third-line center."

Beyond the forward positions, Rishaug outlined additional areas Edmonton is looking to reinforce. He highlighted the team's interest in acquiring a;

"depth defender," emphasizing the importance of shoring up the blue line to enhance overall defensive stability.

Interestingly, Rishaug suggested that Edmonton is inclined to,

"stand pat on goaltending."

This implies confidence in their current goaltending situation, as Stuart Skinner has healed up from the initial setback earlier in the season. His save percentage stands at .903%, with a 2.66 GAA.

Minnesota Wild secured a 4-2 victory over the Oilers

The Minnesota Wild secured a 4-2 victory over Edmonton, fueled by Matt Boldy's two goals. The Wild, now 6-1-1 in their last eight games, sit just two points behind the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Boldy said:

"We needed to get the job done and play well, and I thought we played well tonight. There was a little bit of a lull in the second period, but you expect that against a team like this and the guys that they have."

Coach John Hynes said

"....I thought in the second half of the second period we got away from it a little bit."

Despite Edmonton's strong third period, the Wild found a way to capitalize on key opportunities. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, but the Wild's Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves.

The game featured disallowed goals and notable plays, including a power-play goal by Draisaitl and a crucial save by Declan Chisholm.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said:

"....There were a lot of pucks that either hit goalposts or trickled wide or were lying around the crease. Sometimes those go in, and some nights they don’t. Tonight we were unfortunate in that area."

Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello contributed to the Wild's victory, with Zuccarello sealing it with an empty-netter.