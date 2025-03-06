NHL Trade Rumors: $1.4 billion franchise expressing 'serious interest' in Toronto Maple Leafs target Mikko Rantanen

The Carolina Hurricanes are still mired in contract extension talks with Mikko Rantanen. But while those labor on, the rest of the league is very interested in a possible trade for the player. The Canes added him several weeks ago, but they may have to flip him again if they can't extend him.

As those rumors swirl, several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, have expressed interest. Rantanen is a top talent, and he could be impactful for any team's playoff run.

According to David Pagnotta, one such team is the Florida Panthers:

"As the Hurricanes continue to engage in Rantanen trade discussions, I’m told by multiple sources that the Panthers are one of the teams that have expressed serious interest."

The $1.4 billion franchise (as per Forbes) fresh off a Stanley Cup win is surging right now, winners of four in a row. The defending champions may want to add a star player like Rantanen to make sure they get to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

It remains to be seen what's going to happen with Rantanen down the stretch. The Hurricanes paid a high price to get him, including sending Martin Necas to the Colorado Avalanche. Now, they'd be lucky to get that sort of return, but they don't want to lose out on him in free agency.

This is the situation they were in last year with Jake Guentzel. They traded for him and couldn't extend, so he left in free agency and the Canes got nothing.

Hurricanes reportedly shopping Mikko Rantanen ahead of deadline

The Carolina Hurricanes have a little more than 24 hours to decide what to do with Mikko Rantanen. They can extend him, trade him again, or let him stay and risk him walking in free agency.

TSN insider Darren Dreger said that right now, they're basically calling everyone to see what they might be able to get. They still want to keep and extend him, but since that's not going so well at the moment, they would be wise to take a good deal if it arises.

Mikko Rantanen may be traded again (Imagn)

The fact that they haven't yet means two things. It means they don't love the value they've seen and believe they can still re-sign the player in the coming hours. That could change by 3 p.m. EST on Friday.

