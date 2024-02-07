NHL Trade Rumors: Analyst urges New Jersey Devils to make a move for Flames' $29,700,000 defenseman

An "NHL Now" broadcast on Tuesday stirred up the hockey community with an intriguing proposition: should the New Jersey Devils make a bold move for defenseman Noah Hanifin, a cornerstone of the Calgary Flames' blue line?

Former NHL player turned insider Jason Demers delivered a compelling argument on the show, urging the Devils to take action and acquire Hanifin's services.

"I’m doing Noah Hanifin, keeping it with the D," Demers said. "New Jersey Devils. Go get them. Enough's enough. You have 9 million. Stop waiting till the trade deadline. Go get Noah Hanifin. Help on the back end. They need some help back end and goaltending. And you see could potentially go there with that. What about the money?"

Another host of the NHL Network show said:

"They have Markstrom (Jacob Markstrom), Hanifin (Noah Hanifin) package."

Demers said:

"Ooh, that would be pretty. As well as, Kevin Weekes would say, 'Oooh!'"

Delving into Hanifin's credentials, Demers highlighted the defenseman's versatility and reliability on the ice:

"You did that earlier, and it completely threw me during the skills. But Noah Hanifin, I mean, he does everything. Plays big minutes, offense, defense, he could do it all. And I mean, he's good. Good, kiddo.

"And I mean, Calgary's made no qualms about that. If those guys don't want to sign, they're going to move them no matter where they are in the standings. And I think you need to get return for Hanifin. And if you saw anything in the return for Lindholm (Elias Lindholm), I mean, if I'm a team, you know the price. Go get him. You know the price."

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL entry draft, Hanifin has proven himself to be a formidable force on the blue line. His journey led him to the Calgary Flames, where he signed a lucrative six-year contract worth $29,700,000 in 2018.

Noah Hanifin's performance might entice New Jersey Devils

Analyzing his performance statistics, Hanifin's impact becomes evident. With 34 points in 50 games, including 11 goals and 23 assists, he would be a solid addition to the New Jersey Devils roster.

Noah Hanifin's stats in the 2023-24 NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 50

Goals (G): 11

Assists (A): 23

Points (PTS): 34

Plus/Minus (+/-): -8

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 21

Shots on Goal (S): 133

Power Play Goals (PPG): 5

Power Play Assists (PPA): 6

Short-Handed Goals (SHG): 1

Short-Handed Assists (SHA): 1

Game-Winning Goals (GWG): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 20 minutes and 45 seconds

Productivity (PROD): 30 minutes and 31 seconds

Acquiring a player like Noah Hanifin could be a game-changer for the New Jersey Devils.