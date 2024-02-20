NHL trade rumors: Insider discloses Noah Hanifin's preferred destination being three-time Stanley Cup champs

Frank Seravelli had news to break regarding Noah Hanifin's future with the Calgary Flames. It seems the top defenseman and impending unrestricted free agent (UFA) won't be extending his tenure with the Flames and is now officially on the trade market.

According to insights from Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli on his DFO podcast, Hanifin has signaled his preferred landing spot: the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"The indication that I have is, if you were to pinpoint it on a map, I think the Hanifan camp has expressed to the Flames that he has interest in signing in Tampa Bay... I don't know how mutual it is, but the Lightning are in need of defense."

While Hanifin has expressed interest in joining the Lightning, it remains uncertain if a deal can be struck before the trade deadline. The Lightning may struggle to offer suitable assets to secure Hanifin's services now, potentially leaving the possibility open for Hanifin to explore free agency in the summer.

However, this poses a risk for Tampa Bay, as Noah Hanifin might develop a fondness for another team should he be traded before the March 8th deadline.

As for a potential trade, the Lightning's current lack of assets, including a first-round pick until 2026, will pose a significant challenge. Additionally, waiting until free agency presents its own set of financial constraints, with the Lightning needing to consider how to fit Noah Hanifin's salary demands, likely higher than his current $4.95 million average annual value (AAV), within their cap space alongside their own impending UFA, Steven Stamkos.

What teams are interested in acquiring Noah Hanifin before he could sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning?

In the interim, other teams are also eyeing Hanifin, with the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden Knights emerging as potential suitors. Hanifin has indicated a preference for U.S.-based teams, narrowing down the list of possible destinations. However, as Seravalli notes, Hanifin's trade destination may not necessarily align with his eventual long-term landing spot, adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the situation.

As the trade deadline approaches, many eyes will be on Hanifin's future and where he might ultimately end up. Whether it's with the Lightning or another team, Hanifin will likely be one of the most sought after players heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Only time will tell whether the Lightning will have enough to acquire the talented Flames defender.