NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names team posing as serious competition to Maple Leafs for Chris Tanev signature

In the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the intense competition for the signature of Chris Tanev. The latter is the seasoned Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain for the Calgary Flames.

According to Friedman, the Ottawa Senators are emerging as a significant contender for Tanev, who have expressed a strong interest in acquiring his services either before the trade deadline or in the upcoming summer if he becomes a free agent.

Friedman said:

"Other teams believe the Senators are extremely serious about Tanev — if not now, then if he hits the open market in the summer."

This suggests that Ottawa is actively exploring options to bolster their defensive lineup with the experienced blueliner, potentially viewing him as a valuable asset for the team's future endeavors.

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also prominently featured in the conversation surrounding Chris Tanev's potential landing spot. Friedman suggests that while the Maple Leafs have a keen interest in acquiring Tanev, the negotiation process is akin to a game of poker, with the Calgary Flames closely monitoring Toronto's willingness to part ways with their first-round draft pick.

"If the Maple Leafs trade this year’s first, they will have one pick in the top two rounds of the next three drafts (a first-rounder in 2026). It’s not impossible they decide to move it, but they definitely prefer the opposite," says Friedman.

Toronto seems hesitant to part with certain promising young talents, such as Easton Cowan, Matthew Knies, or Fraser Minten, who are reportedly their most sought-after prospects.

Toronto Maple Leafs' strategic approach for Chris Tanev

Friedman also reflected on Toronto's strategic approach over Tanev. He stated: , stating:

"It’s poker, but if Toronto really wanted to do that, it would be done already. We will see."

This comment suggests that while the Maple Leafs are interested in Chris Tanev's services, they are cautious and deliberate in their negotiations, perhaps waiting to see if circumstances evolve in their favor or if Calgary becomes more flexible in their demands.

In a hypothetical scenario, Friedman speculated that the Maple Leafs might have pursued both Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, but the latter's move to another team disrupted their plans. The insider emphasized:

"There’s no doubt in my mind the Maple Leafs want Tanev, but Calgary is holding to see if that first-rounder comes into play."

To address their defensive needs, Toronto may explore alternative options, including the possibility of acquiring both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. Additionally, Friedman also hinted at the Maple Leafs' search for another center.