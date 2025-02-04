NHL Trade Rumors: Pierre LeBrun claims Flames remain interested in $49,700,000 Sabres star despite roadblocks

The Calgary Flames are still interested in trading for Dylan Cozens, the Buffalo Sabres forward. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared this news, on Tuesday, on TSN's Insider Trading segment. The Flames see Cozens as a good fit for their long-term plans. However, making a deal could be difficult.

"I don't know if they have the pieces to make a deal work with the Sabres for a couple of reasons," LeBrun said. "I don't think Kevyn Adams's Buffalo is actually shopping Dylan Cozens."

The analyst then spoke about how the Sabres would want good players if they chose to trade Cozens.

"He's (Adams) taking calls because Buffalo is in last place and he has to take calls," the analyst said. "But if he moves Dylan Cozens who is signed to a long term deal, I think it's going to have to be apples for apples, and not just a futures deal. (It will have to be a deal) where there's players coming Buffalo's way that really helps his team, too."

Cozens, 23, is signed to a seven-year $49.7 million contract. This season, he has 10 goals and 16 assists in 52 games. While his production is down from last season, he remains an important player for Buffalo.

Buffalo’s general manager, Kevyn Adams, is not actively shopping Cozens but is listening to offers. The Sabres are in last place and need to evaluate their options. LeBrun mentioned that many teams have shown interest in Cozens, making him a much sought-after player.

"Listen, two thirds of the league have checked in with Buffalo and Dylan Cozens," LeBrun said. "He's obviously a name that's garnered a lot of attention, but he's a name that fits into what Calgary is planning long-term."

Speaking about Calgary's interest the analyst said:

"A right-shot, young Center who's 23 years old, so whether or not they can actually get this conversation to go to another level remains to be seen. But he would be a name that remains on Calgary's radar"

Prior to the Flames, Red Wings were interested in Sabres' Dylan Cozens

Previously, on January 7, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Detroit Red Wings were targeting Sabres’ center Dylan Cozens. Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts podcast:

"I believe the Buffalo player the Red Wings were looking at is Dylan Cozens."

However, nothing concrete turned out from this rumor. The Red Wings have improved their performance, and are on a six-game win streak. They had earlier gone on a seven-game win streak that began in late December. They have a record of 27-21-5 and are in 4th place in the Atlantic Division.

