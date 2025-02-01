NHL Trades: Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins full transaction details

The Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins have completed another significant trade.

The Canucks have acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor from the Penguins. In exchange, Pittsburgh got a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Rangers), forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, and prospect Melvin Fernstrom.

On the trade, GM Kyle Dubas said:

“Moving two long-time Penguins is never an easy decision. Marcus and Drew have competed day-in and day-out for the organization since the day they arrived. Both players are high-quality people, highly competitive players and zero maintenance for their fellow teammates and the staff of the Penguins.”

This comes hours after the Canucks parted ways with star forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

Pettersson has recorded 17 goals and 151 points in 491 games. Meanwhile, O'Connor has scored 30 goals and 66 points in 210 NHL games.

Vincent Desharnais, who has a $2 million AAV, has played in 34 games, recording three assists. Danton Heinen, who also has a similar $2.25 million AAV contract, is appearing in 51 games with six goals and 18 points.

Meanwhile, prospect Melvin Fernstrom, a third-round pick in last year’s draft, has split his season in Sweden between Örebro HK’s J20 and SHL teams, tallying 11 goals and 18 points in 12 junior games and three goals and eight points in 35 SHL games.

Kyle Dubas believes Pittsburgh Penguins are rebuilding into a contender

The Penguins now have 29 draft picks over the next three NHL drafts, including four first-rounders and 15 picks in the first three rounds. No other team has more total selections or early-round picks during this period.

The Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas stated that this trade continues to move the Penguins in the direction they set one year ago, which is to return the club back into contention.

“Tonight’s trade continues to move us in the direction set one year ago which is to continue to add young prospects, young players, and draft capital to the Penguins as we chart our course to return the club back into contention as urgently as possible,” said Dubas (per NHL.com).

Dubas also expressed his pleasure in adding back Danton Heinen and Vincent Desharnais and looked forward to seeing both in the Pittsburgh Penguins uniform in the coming days.

