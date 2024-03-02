NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh nominated as USPS Governor by President Joe Biden

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a governor of the United States Postal Service. The USPS is a bipartisan board role that marks an intriguing intersection between sports leadership and governmental responsibility.

Walsh's nomination, announced on Thursday, emphasizes the administration's recognition of his leadership qualities and experience in both labor relations and public service.

According to a press release from the White House, Walsh's nomination reflects President Biden's confidence in his ability to contribute as a key leader within his administration. Walsh, who assumed the role of NHLPA executive director just over a year ago, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as the United States Secretary of Labor and as a two-term mayor of Boston.

Marty Walsh stated, clarifying that the USPS governor position is not a full-time role and typically involves three to four meetings annually. Walsh said (via dailyfaceoff.com):

"There are maybe three to four meetings a year, It’s not unfamiliar for a person in a labor union position to serve on a board, President Biden knows what I bring working for people and drawing on that labor experience.”

His background in labor unions and governance positions him well for this responsibility, which requires navigating both political waters and organizational dynamics.

Despite speculation within hockey circles about his potential return to politics, Walsh emphasized his commitment to the NHLPA and dispelled rumors of future political aspirations.

"I'm very committed to the players, I’m very excited about my first year. My job is at the NHLPA. I did politics for 25 years, I’ve moved on to the next phase of my life. I have no future political aspirations – and maybe not ever.”

However, this nomination is subject to confirmation by the United States Senate. If confirmed, Marty Walsh will become one of the nine USPS governors comprising the board.

Marty Walsh's health struggles and political ascent

Marty Walsh, 56 was born in Dorchester, Boston and experienced a challenging childhood, battling Burkitt's lymphoma at age 7. He overcame it at 11 after extensive chemotherapy.

Raised in Savin Hill, he attended The Newman School and later faced struggles with alcoholism, seeking treatment in 1995. Initially dropping out of college, Walsh entered construction but resumed education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Boston College in 2009.

His political journey began as a volunteer for Massachusetts Senate President William Bulger, followed by work on State Representative James T. Brett's 1993 mayoral campaign. Despite Brett's loss to Thomas Menino, Walsh's political career evolved, marked by occasional conflicts with Menino.