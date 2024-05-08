Miles Woo͏d's overtime goal led a dramatic comeback victory for ͏the C͏olorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 ͏of the Weste͏rn Co͏n͏ference Round 2 playoff series. Wood maneuvered past defe͏nseman Miro Heiskane͏n and slipp͏ed a backhand shot past Jake Oetting͏er's l͏eft pad.͏

Cale Makar͏ led the Avalanche's charge with a goal and two assists, while Valeri Nichushkin and Nathan͏ MacKinnon each ͏contributed a goal and an assist. Mikko R͏antanen a͏dded two assists while netminder Al͏exandar Georgiev made 19͏ sa͏ves.

Despite a promising start, with Jamie Benn notching a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars, they couldn't maintain their momentum. Oettinger made 22 saves in a losing effort for the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Disbelief and frustration swept through the Dallas Stars fanbase as their team let slip a commanding 3-0 lead, ultimately falling short in overtime. Fans took to X/ Twitter to express their dismay, as one fan said:

"NICE CHOKEJOB, DALLASS"

While another fan reacted:

"Dallas choking the playoffs it’s an Arlington thing!"

Some fans mentioned missed opportunities, while others criticized defensive lapses that allowed the Avalanche to capitalize on scoring chances:

"Embarrassing performance after the first period. Honestly no saving face. It’s going to be a quick series," one fan said.

"Woaw what a shocker, we lose the the Powerplay merchants, we deserved to lose this game when we let them tie it at 3, we did this 2 times this season and now this is the 3rd. Good job stars. This loss actually makes me angry but oh well," another fan mentioned.

"Shot our entire load in the 1st. Then couldn’t make passes or stick handle well at all after that. Recipe for disaster," one fan commented.

"This team looked lost after the first period," one fan reacted.

While others remained optimistic, they expressed confidence that their team would bounce back in the upcoming games of the series:

"Not worried. we lost game 1 last series," one fan said.

"Hopefully we'll remember to play during period 2 and 3 on Thursday," another fan commented.

The Colorado Avalanche, seeded third in the Central Division, set the stage for an intense series ahead.

Colorado Avalanche stage epic comeback to edge Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars took an early lead in Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche, with Ryan Suter firing a shot from the left point at 7:26 of the first period. Wyatt Johnston extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:55 after Joe Pavelski's setup from a face-off. Jamie Benn widened the gap to 3-0 at 16:56, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play with a deflection off Jason Robertson's shot.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar responded for the Avalanche in the second period, narrowing the deficit to 3-2 with power-play goals at 5:31 and 9:08, respectively. Nathan MacKinnon leveled the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period, slotting home an open net opportunity after Makar's shot deflected to him.

In overtime, Miles Wood secured a 4-3 victory for the Colorado Avalanche at 11:03, completing their remarkable comeback.