"NO ONE TOUCHES BEDSY" - NHL fans react as Anthony Beauvillier comes to Connor Bedard's defense following Brenden Dillon hit

In a recent game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets, a noteworthy incident took place with Connor Bedard that caught the attention of NHL fans. The Blackhawks Talk shared a video post on X explicitly saying:

"Zero tolerance policy for fighting Bedard."

The focal point of the video was Anthony Beauvillier, a Canadian professional ice hockey forward for the Chicago Blackhawks, who stepped in to defend Connor Bedard after a hit by Brenden Dillon.

The video garnered considerable reactions from NHL fans across various platforms. One passionate fan emphatically declared:

"NO ONE TOUCHES BEDSY"

Another fan praised Anthony Beauvillier for his actions:

"Good work by Beauvillier there. Full credit. Can’t happen with Bedard, though. Hawks should go out and sign Daniel Amesbury."

A fan declared:

"I’d fight for Bedard"

The passionate reactions continued with a fan exclaiming:

"Fu**in A. No one puts Bedsy in the corner."

Connor Bedard commented on the comparisons between him and Patrick Kane

Connor Bedard, who was picked as the top selection in the 2023 NHL draft and has emerged as a pivotal player for the Chicago Blackhawks, recently discussed in an interview the parallels drawn between himself and veteran forward Patrick Kane, who is presently part of the Detroit Red Wings roster.

Bedard openly expressed his admiration for Kane, considering himself a fan, and acknowledged the veteran's illustrious career while highlighting his own journey in the league.

When asked about the comparisons, Bedard said:

"I don't care too much what people say. If I can be anything like him, that's pretty great, the career he had. I'm my own person and player and everything, so I'll do what I do and he does what he does,"

While acknowledging Kane's outstanding achievements, Bedard mentioned:

"He's got a special career, of course. So, I mean, it's hard to kind of compare"

Kane, who was selected as the Blackhawks' top pick in 2007, played a crucial role in the team's three Stanley Cup triumphs and amassed over 1,200 points during his 16 seasons with the franchise.

Connor Bedard currently leads all rookies with 39 points, boasting 17 goals and 22 assists in 43 games, showcasing his impressive skills to the league.