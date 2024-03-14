Noah Hanifin opens up on facing his former Calgary Flames teammates a week after being traded 

Noah Hanifin will be getting a rather hostile welcome as he returns to his former franchise, the Calgary Flames.

Hanifin, 27, recently joined the defending Stanley Cup Champions the Vegas Golden Knights after a long spell with Calgary. The defenseman recently spoke in an interview regarding his return to Calgary and how things are going to look like.

"It's been a pretty crazy week ... Going back to Calgary after this game will be fun. It'll be cool," Noah Hanifin told ESPN before the Golden Knights' 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

He also spoke about sitting on the "other bench" after playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the home of the Flames.

"It'll probably be a little weird being on the other bench, but I'm just going in and trying to get a huge win for the team."

The Vegas Golden Knights have had a shaky run, having won only two of their last six games. They would want to win this game to solidify their playoff spot.

The Calgary Flames will be fighting for a long-awaited win after losing three consecutive games. The Flames wouldn't want Hanifin to come back and haunt them with a colossal performance.

Noah Hanifin's trade to the Vegas Golden Knights

Noah Hanifin was on the front page of all Blue Liners trade discussions throughout the trade window. On Mar. 7, the former Calgary Flames defenseman was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for what looks like the coupe of the trade window.

Hanifin was traded from the Flames for 26-year-old Russian defenseman Daniil Miromanov, a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 draft.

The Flames also retained 50 percent of Hanifin's salary with Philadelphia -- which received a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from Vegas, who retained 25 percent of the contract.

Noah Hanifin, who is in the final season of his six-year deal worth $29.7 million, can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Hanifin will hope to get the Golden Knights three wins on the bounce and have a successful return to Calgary.