In a game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings, NHL fans were left divided as David Pastrnak's goal was controversially disallowed due to goalie interference. The pivotal moment occurred during the first period, with just 11 minutes and 30 seconds remaining, leaving both teams and their supporters on edge.

The disallowed goal quickly sparked heated discussions among fans, with emotions running high on social media platforms such as X. A clip of the disputed goal circulated rapidly, igniting reactions from passionate fans.

One fan expressed frustration:

"Not even close to interference"

Conversely, another fan suggested a new defensive strategy, humorously remarking:

"The new defensive strategy is to just push people into your own goalie."

Adding to the discourse, a third fan offered a nuanced perspective, acknowledging the ambiguity of the situation:

"Could be either way depending on who is asked. There's clear interference, but I wonder if DeBrusk was pushed in by Anderson."

As the David Pastrnak debate rages on, fueled by differing interpretations and allegiance, one thing remains certain: the game is currently a tooth-and-nail battle.

Bruins and David Pastrnak's third loss against Kraken

The Seattle Kraken wrapped up their five-game road trip with a triumphant 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, led by standout performances from Matty Beniers and Joey Daccord. Beniers showcased his offense with a goal and two assists, earning praise from teammates for his consistent contributions.

Daccord, delivered a stellar goaltending display, stopping 36 shots and snapping his three-game losing streak.

Despite the Bruins' early lead courtesy of David Pastrnak, the Kraken staged a comeback, capitalizing on opportunities and frustrating their opponent's efforts to regain control. Boston coach Jim Montgomery said:

“We're not getting the results right now, but sometimes you go through this during the season. We hit some posts. Those things happen. We’re going to stick together and keep grinding and keep working.”

Boston has suffered losses in three consecutive games and four out of the last five, all of which occurred on home ice. The lone goal for the Bruins against Seattle was scored by David Pastrnak, while Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Beniers said:

“Boston kids love coming home to Boston. I know (Daccord) was pumped up. I was pumped up. It was fun to get the win.”

Meanwhile, the Bruins' Charlie Coyle lamented missed opportunities and a lackluster power play performance:

“It hasn’t gone our way as much as we would have liked since coming back from the (All-Star) break. Overall, we’re still building our game and what our mission is. There’s no reason to get discouraged by any means.”