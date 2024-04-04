"Nothing worse in the world" - NHL fans react to Boone Jenner and wife Maggie's heartbreaking announcement regarding stillborn son

Heartbreaking news emerged as Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie announced on Instagram that their son, Dawson Jenner, was tragically stillborn on March 31.

The couple shared the devastating update and a photo of a stone engraved with Dawson's footprints, eliciting immense grief and support across the hockey community.

"We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other," Boone Jenner and his wife wrote in their emotional post.

They described the incomparable anguish of losing their child but also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love they've received during this tough time.

Fans immediately took to social media to react to the tragic announcement and offer condolences.

One fan in particular expressed deep empathy, saying:

"I've been in their shoes, nothing worse in the world. My prayers are with them."

This user and countless others emphasized how devastating this stillbirth must be for the grieving parents.

One sympathetic tweet read:

"Heartbreaking to hear this. my heart goes out to them."

Many echoed this sentiment and shared their heartbreak over the Jenner family's unthinkable loss.

"Oh no, how sad. My heart is breaking for them and their loss," one fan wrote on X.

"Tragic. Terrible news," another fan wrote.

"So sorry to hear this devastating news. My heart aches for them. Sending prayers for comfort and peace," a user named Sarah wrote.

"Sending Boone and Maggie my warmest condolences. Prayers for healing. Just heartbreaking news," another fan wrote.

"omigosh such terrible tragic news. My heart goes out to them. So sorry to hear this," a user said.

"This is soooo awful! I hope they can overcome this some day," another X user wrote.

Boone Jenner and his wife Maggie expressed gratitude amid grief

"While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give," they wrote.

Though heartbroken, they feel "incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven."

The couple thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love and support" while requesting privacy to navigate this "extremely difficult time."

They had announced Maggie's pregnancy and the due date, May 2024, in December.