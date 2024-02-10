"Now we know how they won 16 straight" - NHL fans left stunned as Corey Perry's slash at goalie's stick goes unpenalized

In a recent NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, fans were left in disbelief as Corey Perry's aggressive move against the Ducks' goaltender went unpunished by officials. The incident, captured in a clip shared by the Ducks on social media prompted fans to react and ignited debates about the consistency of refereeing in the league.

In the video, Corey Perry, now donning the colors of the Edmonton Oilers, can be seen making a deliberate slash at the stick of Anaheim Ducks' goalie, John Gibson, near the goal post. The move appeared to disrupt Gibson's play, leading to a subsequent goal by the Oilers' Evander Kane, much to the dismay of the Ducks faithful.

Expand Tweet

Sportsnet columnist Mark Spector weighed in on the incident:

"There's your first Corey Perry moment, folks. He slashes the stick from John Gibson's and, and the flustered goalie lets the next shot in — stickless - from Kane. Crowd boos"

Expand Tweet

As the video circulated across social media platforms, NHL fans wasted no time in expressing their opinions on the matter. One fan sarcastically remarked:

"Now we know how they won 16 straight. Thank your refs."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

"Well, at least you guys didn't show the goal this time like you did after Detroit scored on y'all with just over a minute left."

Expand Tweet

One fan suggested that the Ducks could benefit from the loss:

"I’m not even mad. Ducks need the tank anyway thanks saint Perry."

Expand Tweet

One fan affectionately commented:

"God love him.. Perry being perry but now he's with the oilers playing his game that ducks fans loved as well."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Corey Perry shines in Oilers' 5-3 Win

In Friday's 5-3 victory against the Ducks, Corey Perry played a pivotal role for the Oilers. Having been promoted to the second line in his third game with the team, Perry notched his first point by providing an assist on Evander Kane's goal at 9:11 of the second period. Alongside this assist, Perry fired two shots on goal and achieved a plus-2 rating for the game.

The 38-year-old forward's performance showcases his adaptability and contribution to the team's offensive efforts. Perry's presence on the middle-six forward lines is expected to persist, particularly until the Oilers potentially acquire a forward with greater scoring potential through a trade.

Perry's season statistics, encompassing his time with both the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks, comprise 10 points, 30 shots on goal, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances.