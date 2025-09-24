  • home icon
NY Rangers HC Mike Sullivan makes his thoughts known on Gabe Perreault’s spot in the top 6

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 24, 2025 14:34 GMT
Syndication: Westchester County Journal News - Source: Imagn
Mike Sullivan focused on Gabe Perreault’s development over top-six role (image credit: IMAGN)

Gabe Perreault is starting to show his potential with the NY Rangers. The 20-year-old forward scored in two recent preseason games, including in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. He also recorded a goal in the team’s 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Perreault’s goals showed his ability to read plays and find chances to score. He scored from a pass by Will Cuylle against Boston, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the second period. Perreault's goal against New Jersey came from good positioning and timing.

NY coach Mike Sullivan highlighted that playing time is more important than a top six role.

“I don’t think he needs to be a top six player," Sullivan said on Tuesday. "I think it’s important that he gets minutes and that he plays.”
also-read-trending Trending

He added that playing time, whether in New York or with Hartford, will help Perreault’s long-term growth and ultimately benefit the Rangers.

"It's probably in the best interest of his overall development, which would in turn be the best interest of the New York Rangers," Sullivan said. "Whether that takes place in New York or in Hartford is yet to be determined. We're really encouraged by his game. He seems to get better with each game that he plays."
Perreault is playing his first full NHL season after signing his entry-level deal in March. He has suited up for five games, averaging over 14 minutes of ice time. Perreault has no goals or assists yet.

NY Rangers' approach in centennial season

With the 2025-26 season approaching, the NY Rangers revealed new jerseys for its 100th season. The centennial season design has a lighter blue and white “Rangers” text, based on the 1926-27 look. The first game date, Nov. 16, 1926, is printed inside the collar. The jerseys will be worn 10 times, starting Oct. 8 against Pittsburgh.

After missing the 2025 playoffs, players know communication within the team must improve. Rangers captain Mika Zibanejad addressed this in April.

"Us players, we have to take ownership of what we do... I think it has to be cohesive with everyone," Zibanejad said, via NHL.com."We have to work together as one."

The team wants to handle expectations better, as leadership changes and roster moves caused frustration. However, under Mike Sullivan, they are looking at securing a playoff spot.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
