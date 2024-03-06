"Oilers got fleeced" - NHL fans left divided as Edmonton Oilers complete Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick trade

The Edmonton Oilers made a significant move on Wednesday, acquiring forward Adam Henrique and defenseman Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks. The deal, which saw the Oilers send a first-round pick in this year's draft to Anaheim along with another later conditional pick, has sparked mixed reactions among NHL fans.

Renowned hockey insider Elliotte Friedman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the details, posting:

"EDM sent a first-rounder this year to ANA for Henrique/Carrick. Plus another later conditional pick."

Upon hearing the news, fans took to X to express their thoughts on the trade. One fan expressed disappointment, writing:

"Oilers got fleeced."

Another fan directed criticism toward Oilers general manager Ken Holland:

"Holland sucks."

Comparisons to other recent trades also surfaced among NHL fans. One fan posted:

"This is like the opposite of the Tarasenko trade lol."

In contrast, some fans believed that the Ducks came ahead in the trade. One fan commented:

"Ducks fleeced them"

The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Adam Henrique, who has 42 points in 60 games, and center Sam Carrick, boasting 11 points in 61 games. Henrique was a pending UFA, enhancing Edmonton's depth.

Edmonton Oilers secured a close 2-1 victory over Bruins

Edmonton Oilers secured a 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins, making it their fifth consecutive win. Leon Draisaitl netted both goals for the Oilers, which includes the game-winner just 2:18 into overtime.

“I think it’s just a sign of maturity in our group,” Draisaitl said. “Obviously, it’s a tough building to play in. I thought we stuck with it and stayed patient.

“At the end of the day you need one shot, one play to be made. We’ve got a lot of great players on our group.”

Draisaitl's tying goal with 1:20 remaining in the third period forced the game into overtime. Captain Connor McDavid also provided crucial assists and extended his point streak to 12 games.

Edmonton's strong defense limited Boston to only five shots in the third period and none in overtime. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers, while Evan Bouchard contributed with two assists.

Pavel Zacha secured the lone goal for Boston, and goalie Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, but that was not enough to pull the win. The Bruins faced disappointment and had to leave the ice amidst boos from the home crowd.