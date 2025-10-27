Oilers HC keeps it real about “frustrated” Leon Draisaitl’s performance so far in 2025-26 season: “Not saying every night is his best”

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch shared his thoughts on Leon Draisaitl’s performance so far this season. Despite the team’s inconsistent results, Draisaitl remains in hot form for the Oilers. The 29-year-old notched two goals in what was his 800th career game, though the Oilers lost 4-3 in overtime. After the game, Knoblauch acknowledged Draisaitl's frustration with the team's recent run and praised his ability to score crucial goals.Yeah, Leon's a very competitive person and doesn't take a night off. I'm not saying every night is his best, but not too often he's not pretty darn good.&quot; Knoblauch said post-game.He added: &quot;Obviously, he's frustrated with the way things have been going right now, and we're not winning more games than we have been, but he's been a competitor and playing really well and scoring some big goals for us. Tonight was obviously he put in two, so it was a good night for him.Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 11 points through seven goals and four assists this season. Meanwhile, the Oilers are currently on a two-game losing streak, sitting fifth in the Pacific Division with a 4-4-2 record. The Oilers play the Utah Mammoth next on Tuesday.Leon Draisaitl scores twice in his 800th career game but the Oilers fall 4-3 to Canucks in OTOn Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Oilers 4-3 in overtime at Rogers Arena. With the win, the Canucks moved to fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 5-5-0 record.Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Canucks, giving them a 1-0 lead at 15:42 of the first period. This was the lone goal scored in that period. Elias Pettersson increased the hosts’ lead to 2-0 at 2:22 of the second period.Leon Draisaitl responded for the Oilers, cutting the deficit to 2-1 at 16:32. With less than a minute remaining in the second period, Kiefer Sherwood restored Vancouver’s two-goal lead, making it 3-1. In the third period, Edmonton’s recent signing, Jack Roslovic, scored at 1:21, narrowing the gap to 3-2. Draisaitl then scored his second goal of the night on a power play at 14:57, tying the game at 3-3. At 1:43 in overtime, Kiefer Sherwood scored the game-winning goal for Vancouver.