Oilers lineup tonight: Edmonton’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | Mar. 1 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on the road. Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team has lost four straight, building on a losing streak that began in early February against the Colorado Avalanche.

While Edmonton is heading into tonight's game in the midst of its biggest losing streak of the season, Carolina is fresh off a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres that snapped a two-game skid.

Heading into tonight's game, Edmonton continues to jockey for position in the divisional standings with the Golden Knights and the Kings, while out East, Carolina and New Jersey battle it out for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds behind the Capitals.

Edmonton Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Jeff Skinner - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown Vasily Podkolzin - Kasperi Kapanen - Corey Perry

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard Troy Stecher - Ty Emberson Brett Kulak - John Klingberg

Goalies

Stuart Skinner Calvin Pickard

Powerplay

Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard Corey Perry, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, John Klingberg, Mattias Ekholm

Penalty Kill

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor Brown, Mattias Ekholm, Ty Emberson Adam Henrique, Vasily Podkolzin, Brett Kulak, Troy Stecher

Looking at the odds for tonight's Oilers vs Hurricanes game, as well as upcoming games on Edmonton's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Hurricanes, bettors seem to be pretty divided on how things will play out.

On BallyBet and BetRivers, Carolina is a -130 favorite, while Edmonton is a slight +108 underdog. Based on these odds, it would take a $130 bet on Carolina to win $100, in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on the Oilers as the underdogs would win $108.

Following tonight's game, Edmonton will head home to face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The team will host the Habs on Thursday and the Stars on Saturday before hitting the road once more, starting with a stop in Buffalo for a game with the Sabres on Mar. 10.

With the end of the regular season just under seven weeks away and Edmonton looking to right the ship amid their recent slump, tonight's game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

