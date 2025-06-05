Oilers’ Rogers Place erupts with ‘We want the Cup’ chants during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final [WATCH]

Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, erupted during the pre-game ceremony ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The roaring home crowd exploded with the chant, “We want the Cup” during the introductions of the starting lineups.

Take a look at the raucous crowd:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final opened in Edmonton as the Oilers were the higher seed in the playoffs.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Oilers’ faithful, and Canadian hockey fans in general, have suffered a long Stanley Cup drought. The Oilers last won the Stanley Cup in 1990, while a Canadian team hasn’t taken home the NHL’s championship trophy since the Montreal Canadiens did in 1993.

Edmonton came close last season, losing in seven games to the very same Florida Panthers who captured their franchise’s first Stanley Cup after falling short against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Both teams enter the series on a quest to end sensational seasons by hoisting the Cup. If last season’s series is any indication, NHL fans will be in for a treat this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama