Oilers’ Rogers Place erupts with ‘We want the Cup’ chants during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final [WATCH]

Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, erupted during the pre-game ceremony ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
The roaring home crowd exploded with the chant, “We want the Cup” during the introductions of the starting lineups.
Take a look at the raucous crowd:
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final opened in Edmonton as the Oilers were the higher seed in the playoffs.
It’s also worth pointing out that the Oilers’ faithful, and Canadian hockey fans in general, have suffered a long Stanley Cup drought. The Oilers last won the Stanley Cup in 1990, while a Canadian team hasn’t taken home the NHL’s championship trophy since the Montreal Canadiens did in 1993.
Edmonton came close last season, losing in seven games to the very same Florida Panthers who captured their franchise’s first Stanley Cup after falling short against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.
Both teams enter the series on a quest to end sensational seasons by hoisting the Cup. If last season’s series is any indication, NHL fans will be in for a treat this time around.
