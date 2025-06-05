  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers’ Rogers Place erupts with ‘We want the Cup’ chants during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final [WATCH]

Oilers’ Rogers Place erupts with ‘We want the Cup’ chants during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final [WATCH]

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:03 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Oilers’ Rogers Place erupts with ‘We want the Cup’ chants during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final [WATCH] - Source: Imagn

Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers, erupted during the pre-game ceremony ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

The roaring home crowd exploded with the chant, “We want the Cup” during the introductions of the starting lineups.

Take a look at the raucous crowd:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final opened in Edmonton as the Oilers were the higher seed in the playoffs.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Oilers’ faithful, and Canadian hockey fans in general, have suffered a long Stanley Cup drought. The Oilers last won the Stanley Cup in 1990, while a Canadian team hasn’t taken home the NHL’s championship trophy since the Montreal Canadiens did in 1993.

Edmonton came close last season, losing in seven games to the very same Florida Panthers who captured their franchise’s first Stanley Cup after falling short against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Both teams enter the series on a quest to end sensational seasons by hoisting the Cup. If last season’s series is any indication, NHL fans will be in for a treat this time around.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications