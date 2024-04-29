"One of the all time greatest in franchise history" - NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks comeback win after being 3-1 down in Game 4 vs Predators

NHL fans online expressed their elation at the Vancouver Canucks remarkable 4-3 comeback win against the Nashville Predators in overtime during Game 4 of their seven-game playoff series on Sunday.

Even though the Canucks scored first in the early frame of the first period, they struggled to build on that momentum as the Preds responded strongly, taking a 3-1 lead by the end of third period.

However, keeping their shoulders up, the Canucks showed incredible determination and fighting spirit. In the remaining two minutes of the game, they managed to score two crucial goals, with Brock Boeser achieving his first career hat trick in the playoffs.

Elias Lindholm won the game for the Canucks 1:09 into overtime to take a 3-1 lead against the Preds in the series. Here's how NHL fans on X reacted to the Canucks remarkable comeback win.

One fan tweeted:

"This comeback is one of the all time greatest in franchise history."

More fans chimed in with their praise for 23-year-old goaltender Arturs Silvos who stopped 27 of 30 shots made at the net.

"I'm blown away. So happy to see Lindholm get the winner and prove me wrong for doubting him. Next to Boeser and Silovs, he was their best player BEFORE the OT."

"Silovs is the only reason we won this game. he should guarantee start game 5. i am so proud to be a canucks fan," one fan expressed their contentment.

Here are some more reactions on X:

"That game was a true work of ART-URS, " another commented.

That’s a one time for Elias Lindholm," One X user said

"That Boeser hatty goal is is one of those historic ones we'll look back on," another wrote

How Vancouver Canucks downed the Nashville Predators in Game 4

The Nashville Predators hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena for Game 4 on Sunday night.

Brock Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period after scoring on a one-timer off J.T. Miller's assist from the bottom of the left circle. Mark Jankowski tied it 1-1 for the Preds before going into the second period.

Gustav Lundqvist put the Preds ahead 2-1 at 5:21 of the second period after scoring on a 2-on-1 rush to beat Arturs Silvos in the net for a wrist shot goal. Filip Forsberg further extended the Predators' lead to 3-1 just 12 seconds into the period.

Brock Boeser completed his first hat trick with less than two minutes remaining in the game to tie it 3-3, forcing overtime, where Lindholm secured a 4-3 win for the Vancouver Canucks.

Game 5 returns to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 30th.