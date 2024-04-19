"One of the worst" "Matt Murray will somehow be selected" - NHL fans react as Kyle Dubas lands Team Canada Associate GM role

Kyle Dubas, the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has caused a stir among NHL fans with his recent appointment to Hockey Canada's management team for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

NHL insider Darren Dreger broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), igniting a flurry of responses from hockey enthusiasts.

One fan quipped,

"Matt Murray will somehow be selected."

Another fan expressed skepticism, commenting,

"Strange decision. He’s one of the worst GMs in the league."

Some fans injected humor into their responses, with one jesting,

"He's going to appoint himself as the Associate to the Associate GM as well."

Another fan humorously remarked,

"Well, he doesn’t have to worry about a salary cap there."

However, not all reactions were light-hearted. Some fans expressed concerns about Dubas's track record, with one bluntly stating,

"He's already destroyed two teams and now he's moving on to Team Canada."

There were also speculative comments regarding Dubas's motivations, with one fan suggesting,

"For the sole reason of trying to convince Sid to play."

Another fan humorously added,

"Sources are saying he's already shipped MacKinnon to the USA for future considerations."

Kyle Dubas to meet with Mike Sullivan following playoff absence

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs by three points. It was the second consecutive season that they didn't secure a playoff berth.

The Penguins finished the season fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 38 wins and 12 overtime losses. It's not a bad number, considering the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders secured playoff berths with slightly better numbers.

Nevertheless, it prompted scrutiny of the coaching staff, particularly head coach Mike Sullivan.

Kyle Dubas said he would evaluate all aspects of the organization, including the medical staff, player personnel and coaching.

Dubas said (via thehockeynews.com):

“Sully and I will meet continually about staff. Go through each staff member. Evaluate whether they are the right fit for our group or not. Then evaluate if we want to make any changes.”

While changes among assistant coaches Todd Reirden and Mike Vellucci, whose contracts are expiring, are likely, Dubas implied stability in the head coaching position.

