"Pablo isn't even a finalist": NHL fans react to Paul Bissonnette's MVP rankings which has Auston Matthews over Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid 

Paul Bissonnette's recent NHL MVP rankings have sparked debate and controversy among hockey fans on social media. The Hart Memorial Trophy is given to the most valuable player in the league.

Bissonnette placed the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews in the No. 2 spot above established stars of Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid.

Many fans were quick to criticize Bissonnette's rankings that had Matthews ahead of the reigning MVP Kucherov and perennial MVP candidate McDavid:

"Pablo isn't even a finalist," one fan commented in response to the unconventional rankings.

Kucherov currently leads the league with 141 points and McDavid is one point away from 100 assists. Both have had outstanding seasons and are considered front-runners for the Hart Trophy.

Matthews has also had a remarkable individual season with a league-leading 68 goals, but many argue he should not be ranked above the likes of Kucherov and McDavid. Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is claiming the No. 1 spot with an NHL-leading 137 points:

"The disrespect to Kuch is insane. If you have Matthews over Kuch then he’s over Mack as well". another fan commented on X.

Nonetheless, many NHL fans did not agree with Bissonnette's valuations.

Here are some more fan reactions to Bissonnette's rankings:

"Kuch and Mcdavis over pablo," a fan wrote on X.

"Sid doesn’t belong on this list with all due respect," another fan wrote on X.

"Pablo could get 70 if mcdavid gets 100 assists he wins it," a fan wrote.

"If Pens make it in on an older Sid’s back, he should absolutely win it," a user wrote on X.

"Guys Biz likes, ranked," another user wrote.

"Lol matthews won't be top 5! Hellynbuck is far more deserving," a fan wrote.

The debate over this year's MVP race will likely continue to intensify as the NHL season winds down.

Paul Bissonnette weighs in on 70 goals vs. 100 assists

Paul Bissonnette recently weighed in on the long-standing hockey debate over what's more impressive in an NHL season: scoring 70 goals or recording 100 assists. He shared his perspective on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast while discussing the standout seasons Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are having:

"Goalscoring to me is more impressive now. Just because of the advancement of how good goaltenders are," Bissonnette said.

Goaltender equipment is now larger and goalies are arguably better than in previous eras. That makes scoring 70 goals an extraordinary feat of consistency, accuracy and determination to put the puck in the net.

However, Bissonnette acknowledged there is a strong argument for 100 assists being equally if not more impressive. While elite scorers like Matthews have the skill to create many chances for themselves, superstar playmakers like McDavid make everyone around them better:

"You need somebody special, finding lanes around guys and feeding his players to make them better," Bissonnette noted.

The vision, selflessness, on-ice awareness and elite passing ability required to reach 100 assists in a season is phenomenal.

Do you agree with Paul Bissonnette? Or do you think assisting 100 goals is more impressive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.