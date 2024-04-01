Pat Maroon injury update: Insider hints at possible return timeline for Bruins winger

NHL insider Belle Fraser recently provided a crucial injury update on Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon. Fraser tweeted that, according to head coach Jim Montgomery, Maroon is still week-to-week, with the earliest possible return expected to be against the Penguins.

The Bruins will play the Penguins on Saturday, April 13, so it's still going to take almost two weeks for Maroon to make his debut.

Pat Maroon has been sidelined since January 27th due to a back injury. He will have to wait even longer to make his debut with the Bruins.

Before his injury, Maroon faced a challenging goal drought, enduring 13 games without finding the back of the net and managing only nine shots on goal, along with two assists.

Before undergoing back surgery, Maroon was a crucial depth contributor with the Minnesota Wild. Back then, he had four goals, 12 assists and 54 shots on goal in 49 games. That's not too good, but could be considered average for his line. Also, he averaged 12 minutes and 46 seconds of ice time per game.

The Bruins acquired Pat Maroon from the Wild in a recent trade, exchanging him for Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Until Pat Maroon makes his debut, the Bruins have no chance of a playoff miss

The Boston Bruins clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals, with Hampus Lindholm playing a crucial role.

It was Lindholm who scored a goal and stood tall defensively. He prevented an early goal in the game.

Jeremy Swayman's goaltending remained solid; he made 18 saves in regulation and overtime.

Kevin Shattenkirk's shootout goal signaled the team's victory. This win secures the Bruins' Atlantic Division lead. The win also kept them in the running for the President's Trophy, alongside the New York Rangers.

Despite John Carlson's milestone goal in his 1,000th NHL game and Michael Sgarbossa's contribution for the Capitals, Charlie Lindgren's goaltending effort wasn't enough to secure a win. The Capitals are now focusing on securing a playoff spot in their remaining games.

The Bruins showcased resilience after a recent loss, blocking shots and capitalizing on turnovers to secure their 101st point of the season. They now prepare for their upcoming game against the Nashville Predators.