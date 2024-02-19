"Pathetic", "Nobody wanted this": Fans react to 2026 NHL All-Star weekend heading to Long Island, New York

Hockey fans reacted to the announcement that the New York Islanders will host the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend. The news came during the intermission of the Islanders' Stadium Series game against the New York Rangers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, will be the venue for the event. It will mark the return of the All-Star Weekend after the league skipped its annual exhibition in 2025. Instead, the NHL introduced the 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The Islanders last hosted the All-Star Game in 1983 at Nassau Coliseum, during the peak of their dynasty in the early 1980s. With four straight Stanley Cup titles from 1980 to 1983, the Islanders have a storied history in the league.

Commissioner Gary Bettman showed trust in the Islanders' organization for an outstanding event and complimented the UBS Arena as a great place to hold the 2026 NHL All-Star.

Marty Walsh, the NHLPA's executive director, underlined the athletes' drive to soar to new heights in 2026. However, many fans voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the choice for the 2026 NHL All-Star location.

"Pathetic. Detroit opened LCA in 2017 and still hasn't hosted a draft or All-Star game," tweeted one.

"Nobody wanted this," chimed in another.

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The UBS Arena, a two-season-old venue, is a massive investment in Long Island. It boosts a whopping $1.5 billion economic growth project.

Scott Malkin, the Islanders' majority owner, feels proud to bring 2026 NHL all-star action to the venue. He's thrilled to highlight the place as a top spot for hockey, shopping and entertainment.

Rangers stage sensational comeback against Islanders amidst 2026 NHL All-Star announcement

The Stadium Series was on fire when the New York Rangers made a thrilling recovery, winning 6-5 against the New York Islanders in overtime. Despite being behind 4-1 in the second period, the Rangers launched an impressive rally.

It began with Erik Gustafsson shooting the puck into the net for the Rangers, just 1:28 into the game, but the Islanders struck back with four back-to-back scores. Brock Nelson equalized at the 4:20 mark before Mathew Barzal (7:18), Anders Lee (7:34), and Lee scored quickfire goals at the start of the second period at 1:03 to put the Islanders 4-1 ahead.

The Rangers launched a remarkable comeback. Vincent Trocheck scored during a power-play at 5:36 in the second period and came through again at 18:24 to make it 4-3.

As the third period began, the Rangers fell 5-3 behind when Alexander Romanov added to the Islanders' tally at 1:53. But the Rangers kept pushing. Mika Zibanejad got a power-play goal at 18:31 to force overtime.

Artemi Panarin took over, scoring inside 10 seconds to win the game for the Rangers despite some dispute over the goal.