"Pathetic thing to do" "We don't want embarrassing fans like you" - Leafs nation condemns fan burning Mitch Marner jersey after Toronto's elimination

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner faced a tough playoff run in 2024, tallying only three points in seven games, a stark contrast to his impressive regular-season performance.

Despite amassing 85 points in the regular season (26 goals, 59 assists), Mitch Marner struggled to make a significant impact during the playoffs, eliciting frustration from fans.

Following the Leafs' elimination by the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round, discontent among fans reached a boiling point. One disgruntled fan took to X/ Twitter, posting a video burning Mitch Marner's jersey with a caption:

"Honestly embarrassed to be a fan of this team, but I’ve had enough. My Matthews jersey is next."

However, many within Leafs Nation were quick to denounce such actions as one replied:

"Be gone. We don’t want embarrassing fans like you."

Another also expressed discontentment with the action:

"High key pathetic thing to do"

Other fans expressed a mix of disappointment and disbelief for this action.

"Super mature reaction to the outcome of a hockey game you weren't playing in" one fan said

"Leafs fans never support their team. Worst fans in hockey. Show some respect to an $11mil player!" another fan commented

"Lol grow up you're not on the team." one fan pointed out

"Wow, fair weather supporters are rough." another fan said

Some fans made fun of it:

"Hahahaha made my night" one tweeted

Another fan said,

"lmao every year, same video"

Mitch Marner's contributions to the team over the years, including his 639 points in 576 regular-season NHL games, highlight his significance to the franchise. Despite the playoff disappointment, fans recognize Marner's overall value to the team.

The loss to the Bruins marked the third time in seven years Boston shattered the Leafs' playoff aspirations in a decisive Game 7. As the Bruins move on, the­y play the Florida Panthers next.

Game­ 1 will happen on Monday night in Florida. The Panthers have­ been waiting since Tue­sday after they beat Tampa Bay in five­ games.

Mitch Marner's misery continues as Pastrnak's overtime heroics send Leafs packing

David Pastrnak's overtime goal sealed a 2-1 win for the Boston Bruins over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pastrnak's decisive goal came at 1:54 of the extra period, capitalizing on Hampus Lindholm's well-placed dump-in. Lindholm himself had earlier knotted the score at 1-1 with a goal at 10:22 of the third period.

William Nylander had given Toronto the lead at 9:01 of the third, assisted by Auston Matthews. Despite Nylander's late chance, Jeremy Swayman's crucial save with two seconds left sent the game into overtime.

The win extended Boston's playoff dominance over Toronto, setting up a rematch with the Florida Panthers after last season's disappointment.