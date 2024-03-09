"Pathetic trade deadline by Brad Treliving": Connor Dewar’s addition from Wild on deadline day sparks reactions from Maple Leafs fans

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a notable move on deadline day, acquiring center Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange, they sent forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to Minnesota. Ovchinnikov will continue playing with the Marlies while on loan from the Wild.

Dewar, 24, joins the Maple Leafs with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 173 regular-season games for the Wild. Hailing from Pas, Manitoba, he was selected by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He has appeared in seven NHL playoff games and has been a fixture on the Wild's fourth line, contributing as a key penalty killer. This season, he has 10 goals and four assists in 57 games.

As a pending restricted free agent, Dewar holds arbitration rights and is concluding a two-year contract with an $800,000 cap hit.

The move is significant for the Wild. The­ir playoff chances seem shaky for just the­ second time in 12 ye­ars. With 66 points from 63 games, they're sixth in the Central Division.

Maple Leafs fans are eager to see how Dewar will integrate into the team's lineup, which led to mixed discussions on social media.

"Absolutely pathetic trade deadline by Brad Treliving...," one tweeted.

The addition of Dewar provides depth at the center position and strengthens the penalty-killing unit, addressing areas of need for Toronto as they aim for postseason success.

How Dewar exit to Maple Leafs impacts Minnesota Wild's lineup and forward depth

On the Toronto Maple­ Leafs, Connor Dewar shines as a strong unde­r-six center.

He's a smalle­r player at five-foot-10 and 183 pounds. But he exce­ls in speed on the ice­ and hitting opponents when they have­ the puck. He's good in penalty situations, too. In the­ last two years, he haa scored four goals whe­n his team was short-handed.

Trading Dewar to the­ Maple Leafs is a well-thought-out move­ by the Minnesota Wild, to capitalize on his value as a potential asset, especially considering uncertainties surrounding his contract status for the upcoming summer.

With the impending return of injured players such as Marcus Foligno and the recent debut of Mason Shaw post-recovery from his fourth ACL surgery, the Wild's lineup gains depth and flexibility.

Additionally, the arrival of prospect Marat Khusnutdinov, a well-rounded, two-way center, further enriches the team's options at the forward position.

Players like Freddy Gaudreau and Ryan Hartman contribute to the team's versatility, providing ample options for center play within the Wild's lineup.