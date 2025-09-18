Patrik Laine's wife Jordan imparts valuable relationship advice to the 'single ladies'

This week, Habs forward Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh offered some heartfelt advice to single women navigating relationships.On Wednesday, she shared a reflective reel on Instagram where she explained that love, at its core, should feel simple and secure. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;Big sister advice for my single ladies. If he’s not absolutely obsessed with you and making you feel secure in every way… he is not your husband 🫶&quot;Jordan mentioned that while every couple faces challenges and moments of hard work, the foundation of a healthy partnership should never leave someone questioning where they stand.“I don't know who needs to hear this right now, but your relationship should be easy. And I don't mean that in the sense of like, relationships don't go through hard times or relationships aren't work. What I do mean is that if you are a single woman and you are even a little bit wondering how he's feeling about you, you should be running away,” she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrawing from her own experience, Jordan revealed that Laine expressed his intentions early on in their relationship.“My husband, on the day after we met, told me he was going to marry me and I thought he was absolutely insane and I was convinced he was love bombing me. And maybe he was just a little bit, but it worked. ““It worked. And now we got married a couple of months ago and I'm very, very happy and somehow we live in Canada.”In the end of her message, Jordan encouraged women not to settle for anything less than a partner who is fully invested and openly devoted.Patrik Laine partnered with Aleksander Barkov to host annual charity golf tournamentEarlier last month, the 2025 Laine-Barkov Charity Golf Tournament teed off at Nokia River Golf in Finland. Organized by Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, the annual event raises funds in support of children’s and youth mental health programs.Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh later shared an inside look at the day through her Instagram stories. Her first clip opened with Laine on a golf cart, sporting a red beanie, purple hoodie layered under the official vest and white golf pants. The camera then caught Barkov smiling from the back of the cart.Jordan later posted a mirror video from inside the locker room facilities, showing her own tournament look, a black coat over the event t-shirt, paired with leggings and sneakers. Her updates also featured Laine walking indoors in full golf gear, before closing with a travel post from the airport. There, she filmed the entrance to Helsinki’s Moomin Shop complete with its oversized hot-air-balloon display.This year’s tournament once again benefited Tampereen Lastenklinikan Tuki ry, with proceeds going toward youth-focused mental health initiatives. The event followed a two-person Shamble format with ¾ handicaps and participation began at €1,000 per team, according to the tournament website.