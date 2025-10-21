  • home icon
  Patrik Laine's wife Jordan opens up on emotional journey after losing her mother at 14

Patrik Laine's wife Jordan opens up on emotional journey after losing her mother at 14

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:17 GMT
Patrik Laine
Patrik Laine's wife Jordan opens up on emotional journey after losing her mother at 14 [via IG/@jordanleighlaine]

This week, Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Liane’s wife Jordan Leigh was featured as the cover story on Hazze Media. In a deeply personal interview with the outlet, Jordan opened about the loss of her mother at 14.

Jordan reflected on the moment that changed everything and how that early grief shaped the foundation for her mental health advocacy today.

“I thought she’d get better like she always had,” she said. “I didn’t think that was going to be the ending. Not until she said it out loud.”

Jordan shared how after her mother’s death she buried her pain in productivity excelling in school and sports until therapy helped her begin to understand what she was really carrying.

“I was told by a therapist later that I had become addicted to productivity and was equating what I could produce with my self-worth. I didn’t even realize it.”

That self-work became the foundation for From Us To You, the mental health platform she later co-founded with Patrik Laine after his own public decision to take a break from hockey to prioritize his mental health in January 2024. What began as a small Instagram page has evolved into a growing nonprofit focused on conversation and community support.

“Mental health is the foundation,” Jordan said in the interview. “You can’t show up physically if your brain is fighting you every step of the way.”

Jordan Leigh is now pursuing her master’s degree in psychology through NYU. Patrik and Jordan tied the knot during the offseason.

Patrik Laine’s wife shares hardest decision he had to make

Earlier this year, during the 4 Nations Faceoff, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan Leigh opened up about the Finnish forward’s decision in 2024 to step away from hockey in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis during Finland’s game against Team Canada.

Jordan shared that stepping away from the sport was one of the toughest calls Laine ever had to make and praised him for his resilience.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make. He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”
She explained that the decision led to an outpouring of support from fans who related to Laine’s openness about his mental health struggles. Many reached out to share their own stories with Leigh and Laine which inspired the couple to launch From Us to You.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
