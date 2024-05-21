"Pavelski, Benn & Co" "Toronto boy McDavid" - NHL fans divided on which player deserves to lift Stanley Cup for first time

With the NHL Conference finals nearing, fans are divided on which remaining superstar they most want to see hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time. A recent B/R Open Ice poll asked followers which player they thought was most deserving of a Stanley Cup victory, sparking heated debate.

One fan supported Stars veterans Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn.

"Pavelski, Benn & Co," wrote the fan, noting the Stars' leadership core that has powered their playoff run.

Another fan commented,

"Toronto boy McDavid." on X.

Despite McDavid's brilliance over his career, he has yet to win the Stanley Cup.

Here are some fan reactions to which player deserves to lift Stanley Cup for first time:

"Panarin, Kreider, Zibs, and Igor. Would be awesome to see them win on the 30th year anniversary of the last #NYR cup." one fan wrote on X.

"Should be Pastrnak" another fan wrote.

2024 Stanley Cup Conference finals schedule

The 2024 Stanley Cup Conference finals are set, with the Dallas Stars facing the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference and the New York Rangers taking on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference.

Both series will follow the traditional best-of-seven format, with the higher-seeded team hosting Games 1, 2, 5, and 7.

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded Dallas Stars will kick off the series at home against the Edmonton Oilers on May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET for Game 1.

Game 2 will also be played in Dallas on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET, before the series moves to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 on May 27 and 29, respectively, both beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If necessary, the series will return to Dallas for Game 5 on May 31, followed by a potential Game 6 in Edmonton on June 2. If the series goes to Game 7, the Stars will host it in Dallas on June 4. The exact start times for Games 5-7 have not been revealed yet.

Moving to the Eastern Conference, the Rangers will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Game 1 and Game 2 will commence in New York on May 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET, before the series moves to Florida for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is scheduled for May 26 at 3 p.m. ET, while Game 4 will take place on May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

If the series extends beyond four games, Game 5 will be held in New York on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a potential Game 6 in Florida on June 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Should a Game 7 be necessary, it will be played in New York on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.