Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning v Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 33-23-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Florida Panthers. The Flyers have won three of their past five games.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a 33-25-6 record after losing their last game 6-3 against the Calgary Flames. The Lightning have won two of their previous five games.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Tyson Foerster
  • Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
  • Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
  • Nicolas Deslauriers - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

  • Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  • Marc Staal - Egor Zamula
  • Ronnie Attard - Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

  • Nick Seeler (lower body)
  • Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
  • Travis Konecny (upper body)
  • Ryan Ellis (lower body)
  • Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season.

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 5
  • Goals Conceded: 87
  • Goals Per Game: 2.52
  • Shots Against: 881
  • Save Percentage: .901
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 30 seconds

Tampa Bay Lightning’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
  • Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
  • Anthony Duclair - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
  • Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Michael Eyssimont

Defensemen

  • Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
  • Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak
  • Calvin de Haan - Mathew Dumba

Goalies

  • Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson

Injuries

  • Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
  • Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season.

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 21
  • Losses: 16
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 113
  • Goals Per Game: 3.04
  • Shots Against: 1062
  • Save Percentage: .894
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds

