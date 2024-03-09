Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.
The Philadelphia Flyers are 33-23-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Florida Panthers. The Flyers have won three of their past five games.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a 33-25-6 record after losing their last game 6-3 against the Calgary Flames. The Lightning have won two of their previous five games.
Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Tyson Foerster
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
- Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
- Nicolas Deslauriers - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
- Cam York - Travis Sanheim
- Marc Staal - Egor Zamula
- Ronnie Attard - Erik Johnson
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom
Injuries
- Nick Seeler (lower body)
- Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
- Travis Konecny (upper body)
- Ryan Ellis (lower body)
- Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season.
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 18
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 5
- Goals Conceded: 87
- Goals Per Game: 2.52
- Shots Against: 881
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 30 seconds
Tampa Bay Lightning’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
- Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee
- Anthony Duclair - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary
- Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Michael Eyssimont
Defensemen
- Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
- Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak
- Calvin de Haan - Mathew Dumba
Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson
Injuries
- Tanner Jeannot (lower body)
- Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season.
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 21
- Losses: 16
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 113
- Goals Per Game: 3.04
- Shots Against: 1062
- Save Percentage: .894
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds