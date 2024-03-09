Philadelphia Flyers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and BSSUN. The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 33-23-8 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Florida Panthers. The Flyers have won three of their past five games.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a 33-25-6 record after losing their last game 6-3 against the Calgary Flames. The Lightning have won two of their previous five games.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny

Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal - Egor Zamula

Ronnie Attard - Erik Johnson

Goalies

Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

Nick Seeler (lower body)

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Travis Konecny (upper body)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats this season.

Games Played: 36

Wins: 18

Losses: 12

Draws: 5

Goals Conceded: 87

Goals Per Game: 2.52

Shots Against: 881

Save Percentage: .901

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 30 seconds

Tampa Bay Lightning’ projected lineups

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Anthony Duclair - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Michael Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Mathew Dumba

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot (lower body)

Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie

Tampa Bay Lightning - Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Here are his key stats this season.

Games Played: 38

Wins: 21

Losses: 16

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 113

Goals Per Game: 3.04

Shots Against: 1062

Save Percentage: .894

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 47 seconds