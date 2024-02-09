Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX and SportsNet PT.

Pittsburgh secured a 3-0 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, while Minnesota triumphed 2-1 on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor

Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalie

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies

Penguins- Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 32

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 74

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45

Shots Against (SA): 876

Saves (SV): 802

Save Percentage (SV%): .916

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 55 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov- Ryan Hartman- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno- Marco Rossi- Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defenseman

Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski- Zach Bogosian

Dakota Mermis- Jon Merrill

Goalie

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Minnesota Wild- Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Wild. Here are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 23

Games Started (GS): 20

Wins: 8

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 63

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.95

Shots Against (SA): 612

Saves (SV): 549

Save Percentage (SV%): .897

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 45 seconds