Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX and SportsNet PT.
Pittsburgh secured a 3-0 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, while Minnesota triumphed 2-1 on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineupsPittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
- Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
- Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor
- Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Jesse Puljujarvi
- Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter
Defenseman
- Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel
Goalie
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies
Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 32
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 74
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45
- Shots Against (SA): 876
- Saves (SV): 802
- Save Percentage (SV%): .916
- Shutouts (SO): 6
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 55 seconds
Minnesota Wild projected lineupsMinnesota Wild
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov- Ryan Hartman- Mats Zuccarello
- Marcus Johansson- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
- Marcus Foligno- Marco Rossi- Frederick Gaudreau
- Brandon Duhaime - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri
Defenseman
- Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber
- Alex Goligoski- Zach Bogosian
- Dakota Mermis- Jon Merrill
Goalie
- Filip Gustavsson
- Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild starting goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Wild. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 23
- Games Started (GS): 20
- Wins: 8
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 63
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.95
- Shots Against (SA): 612
- Saves (SV): 549
- Save Percentage (SV%): .897
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 45 seconds
Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
GIF
Comment in moderation