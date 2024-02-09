  • home icon
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 09, 2024 14:48 GMT
2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX and SportsNet PT.

Pittsburgh secured a 3-0 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, while Minnesota triumphed 2-1 on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Pittsburgh Penguins v Arizona Coyotes
 Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

  • Jake Guentzel- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
  • Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Drew O'Connor
  • Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Jesse Puljujarvi
  • Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

  • Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalie

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalies

Tristan Jarry
Penguins- Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 33
  • Games Started (GS): 32
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 14
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 74
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.45
  • Shots Against (SA): 876
  • Saves (SV): 802
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .916
  • Shutouts (SO): 6
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 55 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Minnesota Wild v Seattle Kraken
 Minnesota Wild

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov- Ryan Hartman- Mats Zuccarello
  • Marcus Johansson- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
  • Marcus Foligno- Marco Rossi- Frederick Gaudreau
  • Brandon Duhaime - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defenseman

  • Jacob Middleton- Brock Faber
  • Alex Goligoski- Zach Bogosian
  • Dakota Mermis- Jon Merrill

Goalie

  • Filip Gustavsson
  • Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild- Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Wild. Here are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 23
  • Games Started (GS): 20
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 63
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.95
  • Shots Against (SA): 612
  • Saves (SV): 549
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .897
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 45 seconds

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
