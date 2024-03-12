Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

In the Eastern Conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins, currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 28-27-8, are scheduled to face off against the Ottawa Senators, presently in eighth position in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 25-33-4.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire.

The Penguins are coming off a 4-0 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on March 10. This loss adds to their recent woes, and they now find themselves in a tight spot for a playoff spot.

But at the same time, the Senators, having completed their fly trip, came back home after a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on March 9th. Despite a small margin, they have extended their streak of losses, so it’s equally difficult for them.

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected lineups

Forwards

Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Valtteri Puustinen

Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Emil Bemstrom

Jonathan Gruden- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins Starting goalies

Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 44

Games Started (GS): 43

Wins: 18

Losses (L): 21

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 110

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.71

Shots Against (SA): 1198

Saves (SV): 1088

Save Percentage (SV%): .908

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 20 seconds

Ottawa Senators Projected lineups

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk- Ridly Greig- Dominik Kubalik

Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly

Defenseman

Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun- Max Guenette

Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators Starting goalies

Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 36

Wins: 13

Losses (L): 20

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 129

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.39

Shots Against (SA): 1141

Saves (SV): 1012

Save Percentage (SV%): .887

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds.