  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 12, 2024 19:53 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

In the Eastern Conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins, currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 28-27-8, are scheduled to face off against the Ottawa Senators, presently in eighth position in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 25-33-4.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire.

The Penguins are coming off a 4-0 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on March 10. This loss adds to their recent woes, and they now find themselves in a tight spot for a playoff spot.

But at the same time, the Senators, having completed their fly trip, came back home after a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on March 9th. Despite a small margin, they have extended their streak of losses, so it’s equally difficult for them.

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
  • Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Valtteri Puustinen
  • Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Emil Bemstrom
  • Jonathan Gruden- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defenseman

  • Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
  • John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry
  • Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins Starting goalies

Tristan Jarry
Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 44
  • Games Started (GS): 43
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses (L): 21
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 110
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.71
  • Shots Against (SA): 1198
  • Saves (SV): 1088
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .908
  • Shutouts (SO): 6
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 20 seconds

Ottawa Senators Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson
  • Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
  • Boris Katchouk- Ridly Greig- Dominik Kubalik
  • Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly

Defenseman

  • Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub
  • Jakob Chychrun- Max Guenette
  • Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

  • Joonas Korpisalo
  • Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators Starting goalies

Joonas Korpisalo
Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 41
  • Games Started (GS): 36
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses (L): 20
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 129
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.39
  • Shots Against (SA): 1141
  • Saves (SV): 1012
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .887
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?