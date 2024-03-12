Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th March, 2024

In the Eastern Conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins, currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 28-27-8, are scheduled to face off against the Ottawa Senators, presently in eighth position in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 25-33-4.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire.
The Penguins are coming off a 4-0 home loss against the Edmonton Oilers on March 10. This loss adds to their recent woes, and they now find themselves in a tight spot for a playoff spot.
But at the same time, the Senators, having completed their fly trip, came back home after a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on March 9th. Despite a small margin, they have extended their streak of losses, so it’s equally difficult for them.
Pittsburgh Penguins Projected lineups
Forwards
- Michael Bunting- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
- Reilly Smith- Evgeni Malkin- Valtteri Puustinen
- Rickard Rakell- Lars Eller- Emil Bemstrom
- Jonathan Gruden- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter
Defenseman
- Marcus Pettersson- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Erik Karlsson
- John Ludvig- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Goalies
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins Starting goalies
Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 44
- Games Started (GS): 43
- Wins: 18
- Losses (L): 21
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 110
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.71
- Shots Against (SA): 1198
- Saves (SV): 1088
- Save Percentage (SV%): .908
- Shutouts (SO): 6
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 20 seconds
Ottawa Senators Projected lineups
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk- Shane Pinto- Drake Batherson
- Mathieu Joseph- Tim Stützle- Claude Giroux
- Boris Katchouk- Ridly Greig- Dominik Kubalik
- Jiri Smejkal- Mark Kastelic- Parker Kelly
Defenseman
- Jake Sanderson- Artem Zub
- Jakob Chychrun- Max Guenette
- Erik Brannstrom- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators Starting goalies
Joonas Korpisalo will most likely start for the Senators. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 41
- Games Started (GS): 36
- Wins: 13
- Losses (L): 20
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 129
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.39
- Shots Against (SA): 1141
- Saves (SV): 1012
- Save Percentage (SV%): .887
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 44 seconds.