Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.

In their previous game on Feb. 24, the Canucks emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on their home turf.

On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins come into tonight's contest following a high-scoring affair on Feb. 25, where they secured a thrilling 7-6 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups

Forwards

Ty Smith- Sidney Crosby- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom- Lars Eller- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter

Defensemen

Marcus Pettersson- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves- Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 16

Losses (L): 17

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 90

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.56

Shots Against (SA): 1016

Saves (SV): 926

Save Percentage (SV%): .911

Shutouts (SO): 6

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 29 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Ilya Mikheyev

Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains- Elias Lindholm- Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe- Teddy Blueger- Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks.

Games Played (GP): 44

Games Started (GS): 44

Wins: 31

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 108

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.47

Shots Against (SA): 1300

Saves (SV): 1192

Save Percentage (SV%): .917

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 43 seconds