Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SportsNet PT.
In their previous game on Feb. 24, the Canucks emerged victorious with a narrow 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on their home turf.
On the other side, the Pittsburgh Penguins come into tonight's contest following a high-scoring affair on Feb. 25, where they secured a thrilling 7-6 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineups
Forwards
- Ty Smith- Sidney Crosby- Rickard Rakell
- Drew O'Connor- Evgeni Malkin- Valtteri Puustinen
- Emil Bemstrom- Lars Eller- Jesse Puljujarvi
- Jansen Harkins- Noel Acciari- Jeff Carter
Defensemen
- Marcus Pettersson- Erik Karlsson
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph- Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves- Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
- Tristan Jarry
- Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie
Tristan Jarry will most likely start for the Penguins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 37
- Wins: 16
- Losses (L): 17
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 90
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.56
- Shots Against (SA): 1016
- Saves (SV): 926
- Save Percentage (SV%): .911
- Shutouts (SO): 6
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 29 seconds
Vancouver Canucks projected lineupsVancouver Canucks
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Ilya Mikheyev
- Pius Suter- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Arshdeep Bains- Elias Lindholm- Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe- Teddy Blueger- Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Canucks. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 44
- Games Started (GS): 44
- Wins: 31
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 108
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.47
- Shots Against (SA): 1300
- Saves (SV): 1192
- Save Percentage (SV%): .917
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 43 seconds