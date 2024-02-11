"Players get it. Journalists do not.": NHL fans weigh in on Claude Giroux's take on Morgan Rielly's hit

After Saturday night's heated "Battle of Ontario," NHL fans debated the controversial play involving Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly and Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig. As Ottawa secured a hard-fought 5-3 victory, Greig's empty-net goal, scored with a close-in slap shot, raised eyebrows and drew ire from Rielly.

Morgan Rielly's reaction to the goal, characterized by a cross-check to Greig's head, prompted fans to react. Albert Vartanian, host of the "Homestand Leafs" podcast, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Senators forward Claude Giroux's perspective on the incident, quoting him as saying:

"Sometimes that stuff happens."

Giroux's nonchalant response to Morgan Rielly's hit garnered mixed reactions from NHL enthusiasts. One fan posted:

"Players get it. Journalists do not."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"The whole Sens locker room know that Greig messed up."

However, not all fans were quick to dismiss Rielly's actions. One fan commented:

"Giroux knows damn well he would’ve done the same thing. That kids gotta learn, but at the same time, doesn’t warrant a cross check to the head. I’m sure it wasn’t Rielly’s intention to do so. When you show disrespect like that, expect someone to come after you."

Morgan Rielly's check to Ridly Greig's head took place in Leafs' 5-3 loss to Senators

In a contentious matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, tensions boiled over in the closing seconds as Senators center Ridly Greig scored an empty-net goal, securing a 5-3 victory. Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly responded with a cross-check to Greig's head, inciting a skirmish near the benches.

Toronto captain John Tavares reacted to the loss and said:

"We obviously didn't like the result on the empty netter. So, we're going to stick together and stand our ground when necessary."

Rielly's actions stemmed from Greig's decision to execute an emphatic slap shot, typically uncommon in such situations, prompting Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe to defend Rielly's response.

"I thought it was appropriate. I'm sure [the league] will look at it, yeah," Keefe said. "He was reacting to a play. Their player has the right to do what he wants in that moment. And our players have the right to react. And it's the emotions of the game."

Despite Keefe's endorsement, officials intervened to prevent further escalation. Ottawa coach Jacques Martin denounced Rielly's reaction, asserting that Greig's goal celebration did not warrant such retaliation. The Senators' victory on Saturday marked their third consecutive win, signaling a promising return to action after the hiatus.